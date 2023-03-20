| 11.9°C Dublin

Putin tours bombed city of Mariupol at the wheel of a small car

Vladimir Putin talks to local residents during his visit to Mariupol in the Russian-controlled Donetsk region of Ukraine. Photo: Kremlin Expand
Putin drives through the streets of Mariupol. Photo: Kremlin Expand

Vladimir Putin talks to local residents during his visit to Mariupol in the Russian-controlled Donetsk region of Ukraine. Photo: Kremlin

James Kilner, Kyiv

Vladimir Putin drove himself through Mariupol, the city he bombed into the ground, in a show of strength as he prepared to meet Xi Jinping in Moscow with a war crimes arrest warrant hanging over him.

The Russian leader capped a weekend of surprise visits to occupied territory by dropping in on the only major city captured from Ukraine, in a snub to the West ahead of a two-day summit with the Chinese president starting today.

