Putin tours bombed city of Mariupol at the wheel of a small car

Vladimir Putin drove himself through Mariupol, the city he bombed into the ground, in a show of strength as he prepared to meet Xi Jinping in Moscow with a war crimes arrest warrant hanging over him.

The Russian leader capped a weekend of surprise visits to occupied territory by dropping in on the only major city captured from Ukraine, in a snub to the West ahead of a two-day summit with the Chinese president starting today.

On his first visit to territory captured by his army last year, Putin met residents of a rebuilt apartment block and toured a reconstructed orchestra hall.

Putin, who makes limited trips outside Moscow, arrived in Mariupol by helicopter and then drove himself in a small car around the city’s “memorial sites”, concert hall and coastline, according to Russian state media.

One resident, filmed sobbing on his arrival, told Putin she now “owned a piece of paradise” after the leader asked whether she liked her new apartment.

“Wow, we have only ever seen you on television,” one man said after shaking Putin’s hand, in what appeared to be a carefully choreographed display.

Russian security agents in plain clothes and wearing microphones hovered around the president, occasionally whispering into the ear of a resident or guiding them on where to stand.

“We’ll have to get to know each other better,” Putin told the crowd.

The trip preceded Mr Xi’s visit to Moscow this week, which is expected to provide a diplomatic boost to Putin in his confrontation with the West. The two leaders are scheduled to have a one-to-one meeting today followed by an “informal lunch”, with more official talks slated for tomorrow.

China said on Friday that it wanted to “play a constructive role in promoting peace talks”. Beijing, a major Russian ally, has long sought to depict itself as a neutral party to the conflict.

The Russian military flattened Mariupol, previously a bustling port city of 400,000 people, in March and April last year and, in one of its worst crimes of the war, dropped bombs on a theatre where hundreds of women and children were sheltering. Most were killed.

Despite the destruction and the thousands of civilians killed, the Kremlin has been eager to project its capture of Mariupol as a success. It quickly patched up and painted the main streets and promised to construct new housing.

Putin has been criticised for rarely leaving the Kremlin but he appeared determined to change that over the weekend with a series of surprise visits.

On Saturday he travelled to occupied Crimea to tour a children’s education centre before flying by helicopter to Mariupol and then to Rostov in southern Russia, where he received a battlefield briefing from his top commanders.

Commentators praised his visit to Mariupol as a brave and clever move that gave Western intelligence the slip.

Sergei Markov, a former presidential adviser, said: “Putin drove himself through Mariupol without security in order to deceive Nato intelligence as much as possible. He travelled there not as a statesman, but a private individual.”

In the car with Putin was Marat Khusnullin, one of Russia’s deputy prime ministers, who gave the president a briefing on reconstruction efforts.

Putin has seemed more energised in recent weeks. Commentators linked to the Kremlin have said he is in a far better mood, cracking jokes and laughing.

Six months ago, his army in Ukraine looked to be on the brink of collapse and Putin was being shunned as a pariah, even by other autocratic leaders. Now, though, his army has stabilised its front line.

Russian media outlets have been bragging about Mr Xi’s first trip to the Kremlin since 2019. The Moskovskaya Komsomolts newspaper described it yesterday as a clear “gesture of support for Moscow from the Chinese side”.