Russia will develop missiles banned under the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty if the US exits the arms control pact and starts making such weapons, President Vladimir Putin has said.

Putin threatens to build banned missiles if US pulls out of treaty

The United States delivered an ultimatum on Tuesday to come clean about what Washington says is a violation of the 1987 nuclear arms control treaty or it will start a six-month withdrawal procedure.

Mr Putin said many countries produce missiles banned under the INF treaty.

"Now it seems our American partners believe the situation has changed so much the United States must also have such a weapon.

"What's our response? It's simple: in that case we will also do this," he said.

