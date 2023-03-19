| 7.6°C Dublin

Close

Putin: the world’s most wanted man set to meet China’s new ‘dealmaker’

Putin’s Chinese ally Xi Jinping is set to visit Moscow. Will peace talks result?

Putin in Crimea yesterday Expand
Children in Yalta, Crimea, mark the ninth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea Expand
The dome of a Ukrainian Orthodox church destroyed by Russian shelling in Bohorodychne village, near Donetsk Expand

Close

Putin in Crimea yesterday

Putin in Crimea yesterday

Children in Yalta, Crimea, mark the ninth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea

Children in Yalta, Crimea, mark the ninth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea

The dome of a Ukrainian Orthodox church destroyed by Russian shelling in Bohorodychne village, near Donetsk

The dome of a Ukrainian Orthodox church destroyed by Russian shelling in Bohorodychne village, near Donetsk

/

Putin in Crimea yesterday

Jeff Mason

Russian president Vladimir Putin yesterday travelled to Crimea to mark the ninth anniversary of the Black Sea peninsula’s annexation from Ukraine — 24 hours after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader, accusing him of war crimes.

Putin visited an art school and a children’s centre that are part of a project to develop a historical park on the site of an ancient Greek colony.

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy