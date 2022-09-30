Putin set for ‘freak show’ annexation of Ukraine territories

Ukrainian army soldiers check their comrade's body who was found among the remains of the building beside the TV tower, in the recently liberated town of Izium, Kharkiv region, Ukraine September 29, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Vladimir Putin is set today to formally annex Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine, and deliver a major speech that will herald a grim new phase of the war.

The illegal seizure of parts of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in the south and east of the country follows referendums there by pro-Russian puppet governments that have been widely decried as “shams”.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, yesterday evening called an emergency session of the country’s Security and Defence Council to discuss the annexation.

A close adviser of President Zelensky yesterday mocked the upcoming ceremony as a “Kremlin freak show”.

It comes as an independent opinion poll released yesterday showed another drop in Russian support for the war, down to 72pc in September from 76pc in August. It was 81pc in March.

The Levada Centre, Russia’s only independent pollster, also found that 70pc of people felt anxious, scared and shocked following Putin’s partial mobilisation announcement, and that 48pc of people want to see peace talks with Ukraine.

But Putin appears to have no such plans. Yesterday, he gave a preview of what is expected to be a hawkish speech today, celebrating the annexation and lashing out at the West.

“Our political opponents are ready to target anyone, turn any country into the epicentre of a crisis, provoke a revolution and unleash a bloodbath.

"We have seen it many times before,” he said in a conference call with heads of intelligence agencies of ex-Soviet nations.

“We also know that the West is working on a blueprint to stoke new conflict in former Soviet states.

"All you have to do is to see what’s happening between Russia and Ukraine, on the border of other former Soviet states.

"Obviously, all of this is the result of the collapse of the Soviet Union.”

Moscow authorities yesterday announced road closures for what is expected to be a major rally in support of the annexation. Rights activists reported university students and civil servants being forced to attend it.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Putin, told reporters yesterday that the Russian leader will sign “treaties on the accession of territories into the Russian Federation” at the Kremlin at 3pm local time.

Sergei Kiriyenko, Putin’s chief of staff, said yesterday that Russia will earmark about 3.3 billion roubles (€58.5m) in aid for the annexed regions.

To formally annex those territories, the Russian parliament and Russia’s constitutional court – which over recent years turned into rubber-stamp bodies – have to ratify and approve the treaties, something that is expected next week.

The developments mirror Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, when Putin gathered several Crimean politicians to formalise the land-grab of the Ukrainian Black Sea region.

Meanwhile, the US last night announced it was sending 18 new Himars missile systems to Ukraine, more than doubling its arsenal of the game-changing long-range weapon.

The missiles are part of a new package of arms and supplies for Ukraine worth $1.1bn, to reinforce Kyiv’s forces over the medium and long term.

The package of orders for US military suppliers also includes Himars ammunition, systems to counter drones, radars and armoured vehicles.

The package “represents a multi-year investment in critical capabilities to build the enduring strength of Ukraine’s Armed Forces” as they continue to battle the invading Russian army, the Pentagon said.

The new package took the total military aid from the US to Ukraine since the Russians invaded on February 24 to $16.2bn (€16.5bn).

Himars are highly accurate missile systems which the Ukrainians have used effectively since June, hitting Russian arms depots and units far behind the front lines.

Their introduction changed the direction of the war, allowing Ukraine to launch successful counter-attacks.

The package includes 150 armoured vehicles, 150 tactical vehicles for towing weapons, trucks and trailers, and systems to help Ukraine defend against Russia’s Iranian-made drones, increasingly deployed on the battlefield.

The US has also told the EU to accelerate its financial support for Ukraine. In May, Brussels promised €9bn in aid to keep Kyiv solvent, but has only delivered €1bn of its pledge.

Another €5bn agreed in September by member states and the European Parliament is still waiting to be disbursed.

Washington has issued warnings to the EU’s 27 member states to stress the need to “expeditiously deliver promised economic assistance to Ukraine”.

“We reiterate our call for all of Ukraine’s partners to more quickly deliver promised assistance to Ukraine, to increase their commitments, and to prioritise assistance in the form of grants over loans,” a US official told the Financial Times.



