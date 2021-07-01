Putin says warship incident was designed to provoke Russia

Vladimir Putin has claimed that the US sent a spy plane to join a British warship as it sailed in contested waters last week, triggering a diplomatic spat.

The Russian president accused Washington of colluding with the UK to undermine his country’s defences in a move which led to Russian fighter jets firing warning shots at HMS Defender in the Black Sea.

Mr Putin also suggested the British and American mission was designed to uncover the location of Russia’s defence forces in the Crimean peninsula. He made the comments yesterday during his marathon annual call-in show on state television. In an attempt to show off his inside knowledge of the incident, he quoted the serial number of the alleged US aircraft.

“It was obvious that the destroyer sailed in, first of all, for military purposes to use the reconnaissance jet to expose the actions of our military, to see how we respond to such provocations, to see how it works,” Mr Putin said.

“I may have divulged a secret here but I hope the military will forgive me.”

Mr Putin alleged that this was a deliberate attempt to undermine the progress that the Kremlin felt it had achieved at the summit with US President Joe Biden the week before.

“The meeting in Geneva had just happened, so why was this provocation needed? What was its objective? To underscore that those people do not respect Crimeans’ choice to join the Russian Federation.”

Asked by the TV host if the confrontation could have triggered a world war, Mr Putin played it down: “Even if we had sunk the British destroyer near Crimea, it’s unlikely the world would be on the verge of third world war.”

The remarks were part of a bellicose foreign policy segment of Mr Putin’s show which aims to bolster his image as a tough leader who stands for his country’s interests.

Russia has been at loggerheads with Ukraine since 2014, when Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula and propped up armed separatists in the east of the country.

Mr Putin ruffled feathers yesterday by arguing that, historically, “Ukrainians and Russians are one people”, a claim that many in Ukraine view as a justification for Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, tweeted shortly after: “Ukrainians and Russians are two separate nations. We could live as good neighbours had Russia not attacked Ukraine in 2014, killing thousands of people, occupying our lands.”

In a choreographed moment in the four-hour interview, Mr Putin was asked about political transition. The Russian leader of 21 years said he felt it was his responsibility to “give recommendations to people who will be running for president”.

Mr Putin pushed through constitutional amendments last year allowing him to seek office again, potentially staying in power until 2036.

But he indicated yesterday he might not run again: “The time will come, and hopefully I will be able to say that this or that person in my opinion is worthy of leading such a wonderful country as our Russia.”

