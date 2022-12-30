Russian president Vladimir Putin said on Friday he was expecting Chinese President Xi Jinping to make a state visit to Russia in spring 2023, in what would be a public show of solidarity from Beijing amid Russia's flailing military campaign in Ukraine.

In introductory remarks from a video conference between the two leaders broadcast on state television, Putin said: "We are expecting you, dear Mr Chairman, dear friend, we are expecting you next spring on a state visit to Moscow."

He said the visit would "demonstrate to the world the closeness of Russian-Chinese relations".

Speaking for around eight minutes, Putin said Russia-China relations were growing in importance as a stabilising factor, and that he aimed to deepen military cooperation between the two countries.

In a response that lasted around a quarter as long, Xi said China was ready to increase strategic cooperation with Russia against the backdrop of what he called a "difficult" situation in the world at large.

The relationship between Russia and China, which the two sides have hailed as a "no limits" partnership, has taken on great significance since Moscow sent its armed forces into Ukraine on February 24.

Though Western countries imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia, China has refrained from condemning Moscow's military campaign, instead stressing the need for peace.

Russian energy exports to China have risen significantly since the outbreak of the conflict, with Russia now China's single largest oil supplier.

However, Beijing has so far been careful not to provide the sort of direct material support that could provoke Western sanctions against China.

At a September summit in Uzbekistan, Putin acknowledged his Chinese counterpart's "concerns" about the situation in Ukraine.

Residents of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv were urged to head to air raid shelters early on Friday as sirens wailed across the city, a day after Russia carried out one of the biggest aerial assaults since it started the war in February.

It came as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on NATO member states to supply more weapons to Ukraine.

Russia's finance ministry said the maximum possible share of Chinese yuan in its National Wealth Fund (NWF) had been doubled to 60pc as it restructures its rainy-day fund to reduce dependency on currencies from so-called "unfriendly" nations.

Russia launched 16 "kamikaze" drones into Ukraine overnight, Kyiv's military said after the 2am air raid alert. All 16 had been shot down by air defences, it said.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, in a video address on Thursday night, said air commands in central, southern, eastern and western Ukraine repelled 54 Russian missiles and 11 drones on Thursday. Officials had earlier said more than 120 missiles were fired during Thursday's assault.

More than 18 residential buildings and 10 critical infrastructure installations were destroyed in Thursday's attacks, a defence ministry statement said on Thursday evening.

Belarus' defence ministry said on Thursday its air defences had downed a Ukrainian S-300 missile in a field, during one of Russia's largest missile attacks against Ukraine since the start of the war. It summoned the Ukrainian ambassador over the incident, raising fears the Russian ally could be drawn into the war.