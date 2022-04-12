Putin has said peace talks with Ukraine have hit a “dead-end” as he vowed to continue his unprovoked invasion of the country despite significant Russian losses.

Russian forces have been forced into a major withdrawal of areas around Kyiv after being pushed back by Ukrainian forces but they are now expected to focus military efforts on the eastern Donbas region.

Speaking Tuesday, Putin insisted the war would continue until “its full completion and the fulfilment of the tasks that have been set.”

“We have again returned to a dead-end situation for us,” Putin, who has ruled Russia since 1999, told a news briefing during a visit to the Vostochny Cosmodrome.

Asked by Russian space agency workers if the operation in Ukraine would achieve its goals, Putin said: “Absolutely. I don’t have any doubt at all.”

He accused Ukraine of derailing peace talks by what he said were fake claims of Russian war crimes.

The images of civilians killed and reports of rape have shocked the world.

Putin dismissed the West's sanctions as a failure.

He said: “That Blitzkrieg on which our foes were counting did not work. The United States is ready to fight with Russia until the last Ukrainian - that is the way it is.”

The Russian leader, who had frequently appeared on Russian television in the early days of the war, had largely retreated from public view since the withdrawal from northern Ukraine two weeks ago.

His only public appearance in the past week was at the funeral of a nationalist lawmaker where he did not directly address the war.

In the face of stiff resistance by Ukrainian forces bolstered by Western weapons, Putin’s men have increasingly relied on bombarding cities which has left thousands of people dead.

The war has also driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes, including nearly two-thirds of all children.

Moscow's retreat from cities and towns around the capital, Kyiv, led to the discovery of large numbers of apparently massacred civilians.

In the suburb of Bucha, the mayor said 403 bodies have been found.

Anatoliy Fedoruk said he feared the toll would rise as minesweepers comb through the area.

Ukraine's prosecutor-general's office said that it was also looking into events in the Brovary district which lies to the northeast.

The prosecutor's office said the bodies of six civilians had been found with gunshot wounds in a basement in the village of Shevchenkove and that Russian forces were believed to be responsible.

Putin's forces are now gearing up for a major offensive in the Donbas, which has been torn by fighting between Russian-allied separatists and Ukrainian forces since 2014, and where Russia has recognized the separatists’ claims of independence. Military strategists say Russian leaders appear to hope local support, logistics and terrain in the region favor Russia’s larger and better-armed military, potentially allowing its troops to finally turn the tide in their favor.

In Mariupol, a strategic port city in the Donbas, a Ukrainian regiment defending a steel mill claimed a drone dropped a poisonous substance on the city. It indicated there were no serious injuries. The assertion by the Azov Regiment, a far-right group now part of the Ukrainian military, could not be independently verified.

It came after a Russia-allied separatist official appeared to urge the use of chemical weapons, telling Russian state TV on Monday that separatist forces should seize the plant by first blocking all the exits. “And then we’ll use chemical troops to smoke them out of there,” the official, Eduard Basurin, said. He denied Tuesday that separatist forces had used chemical weapons in Mariupol.

Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said officials were investigating, and it was possible phosphorus munitions — which cause horrendous burns but are not classed as chemical weapons — had been used in Mariupol.

Much of the city has been razed in weeks of pummelling by Russian troops. The mayor said Monday that the siege has left more than 10,000 civilians dead, their corpses “carpeted through the streets.” Mayor Vadym Boychenko said the death toll in Mariupol alone could surpass 20,000 and gave new details of allegations by Ukrainian officials that Russian forces have brought mobile cremation equipment to dispose of the corpses.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, acknowledged the challenges Ukrainian troops face in Mariupol. He said on Twitter that they remain blocked and are having issues with supplies, while Zelenskyy and Ukrainian generals “do everything possible (and impossible) to find a solution and help our guys.”

“For more than 1.5 months our defenders protect the city from (Russian) troops, which are 10+ times larger," Podolyak said in a tweet. “They’re fighting under the bombs for each meter of the city. They make (Russia) pay an exorbitant price.”

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the use of chemical weapons “would be a callous escalation in this conflict,” while Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said it would be a “wholesale breach of international law.”

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement that the U.S. could not confirm the drone report. But he noted the administration’s persistent concerns “about Russia’s potential to use a variety of riot control agents, including tear gas mixed with chemical agents, in Ukraine.”

Britain, meanwhile, has warned that Russia may resort to phosphorus bombs, which are banned in civilian areas under international law, in Mariupol.

Most armies use phosphorus munitions to illuminate targets or to produce smoke screens. Deliberately firing them into an enclosed space to expose people to fumes could breach the Chemical Weapons Convention, said Marc-Michael Blum, a former laboratory head at the Netherlands-based Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

“Once you start using the properties of white phosphorus, toxic properties, specifically and deliberately, then it becomes banned,” he said.

Prosecutors are also investigating allegations that Russian forces fired on a convoy of civilians trying to leave by car from the village of Peremoha in the Brovary district, killing four people, including a 13-year-old boy. In another attack near Bucha, five people were killed, including two children, when a car was fired upon, prosecutors said.

*Additional reporting by Yuras Karmanau and Adam Schreck – Associated Press

