Putin sanctions the only way to secure Navalny release, says close ally

In prison: Alexei Navalny was jailed on February 2 in Moscow. Photo: Reuters

Russia won’t release Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny unless its leadership gets hit with painful personal sanctions, says his close ally.

European foreign ministers are expected to agree today to impose sanctions on allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin in response to the jailing of Mr Navalny.

Mr Navalny was arrested last month on his return from Germany following treatment for poisoning with what many Western countries say was a nerve agent.

He was jailed in Moscow on February 2 for violating parole on what he and the Western countries said were trumped-up charges.

He lost an appeal on Saturday.

Leonid Volkov, who is Mr Navalny’s chief of staff, said at the weekend that he believed Mr Putin would consider releasing him only if hit by sanctions.

“Putin is a dictator, but he is quite rational,” said Mr Volkov.

“If the upsides of having Navalny in prison become less than the downsides, he will change his decision,” he added.

“If many of his closest allies become unhappy, this can be dangerous to Putin and this could lead him to decide to change his mind,” Mr Volkov added. “Or maybe not – but sanctions is the best thing that Europe can do now.”

Mr Volkov visited EU officials in Brussels yesterday at the invitation of Lithuania, where he has been sheltering since 2019. Mr Volkov told policymakers to use the “language of power” towards the Russian government, because he believes Mr Putin sees bridge-building attempts by the West as a sign of weakness.

Asked to comment on Mr Navalny’s political future after Saturday’s court decision, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “It is absolutely none of our business.”

Mr Navalny’s allies have published a list of 35 people they believe should be sanctioned. His supporters were now gearing up to organise a “huge peaceful protest” in Russia this spring, Mr Volkov said.

Mr Navalny’s organisation would then attempt to prevent Mr Putin’s party from achieving a comfortable win at elections in September by campaigning for its rivals, said Mr Volkov.

Read More

Online Editors