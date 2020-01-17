Putin puts unknown into power as his grip tightens

Russia's ruling party has unanimously backed President Vladimir Putin's surprise choice for prime minister, Mikhail Mishustin - a man with nearly no political profile.

Russia's ruling party has unanimously backed President Vladimir Putin's surprise choice for prime minister, Mikhail Mishustin - a man with nearly no political profile.

Mr Mishustin's elevation is part of a sweeping shake-up of the political system announced by Mr Putin on Wednesday, which led to the resignation of Dmitry Medvedev as prime minister along with his government.

The changes are widely seen as giving Mr Putin (67) scope to extend his grip on power once he leaves the presidency in 2024. He has dominated his country's politics, as president or as prime minister, for two decades.

Mr Mishustin (53) ran the country's tax service where he won praise for dramatically improving tax collection.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In