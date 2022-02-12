Putin planning invasion within days, Biden tells world leaders

Joe Biden last night warned world leaders that Vladimir Putin was preparing to invade Ukraine within days.

The US said it did not believe the Russian president had made a “final decision”, or given an order to his troops, but that Russia now had enough soldiers and military hardware on the Ukrainian border to attack “any day now”.

Mr Biden said “things could go crazy quickly” and told American citizens to leave Ukraine immediately.

The UK government last night ordered British citizens to leave Ukraine “via commercial means while they remain available”.

Japan and the Netherlands also asked their citizens in Ukraine to leave.

Jake Sullivan, the US president’s national security adviser, said: “If a Russian attack on Ukraine proceeds, it is likely to begin with aerial bombing and missile attacks that could obviously kill civilians without regard to their nationality.

“A subsequent ground invasion would involve the onslaught of a massive force. It may well happen, it may happen soon.

“The Russians are in a position to mount a major military action in Ukraine any day now.” He said a “rapid assault on Kyiv” was a possibility.

The US said it was prepared to introduce sanctions and other penalties in co-ordination with the EU in the event of an invasion.

Extra troops and military equipment were poised to be sent to Nato’s eastern fringes.

However, Mr Sullivan stressed that the US military was “not going to war in Ukraine” but would defend Nato countries such as Poland and Romania.

Mr Sullivan said he expected Mr Biden would “engage by telephone with President Putin”. He said: “It is an urgent message because we’re in an urgent situation.”

Other US officials said an invasion, with the aim of securing regime change in Kyiv, could be “horrific and bloody”.

US officials said a Russian invasion may come before the end of the Winter Olympics in Beijing on February 20. They had previously believed Mr Putin might wait until after the games so as not to overshadow a big global moment for Xi Jinping, the Chinese president.

Mr Biden held a phone call last night to discuss the crisis with leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the leaders of Italy, Poland, Romania, Canada, the EU and Nato.

Ben Wallace, the UK defence secretary, visiting Moscow, said an invasion could happen “at any moment”, as did Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, who was on a visit to Australia. Meanwhile, Ukraine officially demanded an explanation from Moscow about the build-up of Russian troops on its border.

The sense of urgency from Mr Biden came after a situation room meeting with his national security advisers on Thursday night.

Intelligence officials told him the crisis could be reaching a critical point, with rhetoric from Moscow hardening, six Russian warships reaching the Black Sea, and more Russian military equipment arriving in neighbouring Belarus.

Mr Biden said: “American citizens should leave now. It’s not like we’re dealing with a terrorist organisation. We’re dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. It’s a very different situation, and things could go crazy quickly.”

Asked if there were circumstances under which he would send troops to rescue US citizens fleeing Ukraine, Mr Biden said: “There’s not. That’s a world war when Americans and Russia start shooting at one another. We’re in a very different world than we’ve ever been.

“What I’m hoping is that if he is foolish enough to go in, he’s smart enough not to, in fact, do anything that would negatively impact American citizens.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

