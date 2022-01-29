‘Putin now has full range of Ukraine options, including full-scale invasion,’ says US defence secretary

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said yesterday the build-up of Russian forces along Ukraine’s border has reached the point where President Vladimir Putin now has a complete range of military options, including actions short of a full-scale invasion.

“While we don’t believe that President Putin has made a final decision to use these forces against Ukraine, he clearly now has the capability,” Austin told a Pentagon news conference.

In Moscow, the Kremlin said Putin told French president Emmanuel Macron that the West has failed to take Russian security concerns into account, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a radio interviewer that Russia doesn’t want war but sees no room for compromise on its demands.

Mr Austin said Mr Putin could use any portion of his force of an estimated 100,000 troops to seize Ukrainian cities and “significant territories” or to launch “coercive acts or provocative political acts” such as the recognition of breakaway territories inside Ukraine. He urged Mr Putin to de-escalate the tensions.

Mr Austin spoke alongside Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, who said Russian forces near Ukraine include not only ground troops and naval and air forces but also cyber and electronic warfare capabilities, as well as special operations forces. He urged Mr Putin to choose a diplomatic path over conflict.

“If Russia chooses to invade Ukraine, it will not be cost-free, in terms of casualties and other significant effects,” Gen Milley said.

He was referring to Russian costs, while also noting that Ukraine’s armed forces are more capable today than in 2014 when Russia seized Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and intervened in support of pro-Russian separatists in the eastern industrial heartland.

The comments by Mr Austin and Gen Milley were their first extensive public statements about Ukraine this year.

The news conference itself marked a subtle shift in the administration’s approach to public communications about the months-long Ukraine crisis, which until now has focused on the White House and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who has spearheaded the administration’s diplomatic efforts.

Gen Milley and Mr Austin have consulted regularly in recent weeks with their counterparts in allied countries and in Ukraine but have revealed little about the content of those communications or about their views of the crisis.

Earlier yesterday, the Kremlin said Mr Putin told French president Emmanuel Macron that the West has failed to consider Russia’s key conditions of halting further Nato expansion, stopping the deployment of alliance weapons near Russian borders, and rolling back its forces from Eastern Europe.

The US and Nato formally rejected those demands this week, although Washington outlined areas where discussions are possible, offering hope that there could be a way to avoid war amid the troop build-up near Ukraine.

Despite that, US president Joe Biden on Thursday warned Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that there is a “distinct possibility” that Russia could take military action against the former Soviet state in February.

Russia has repeatedly denied having any such plans.

Mr Zelensky, however, sought to play down the war fears, saying Western alarm over an imminent invasion has prompted many investors in the country’s financial markets to cash out.

“We don’t need this panic,” he said at a news conference. “It cost Ukrainians dearly.”

Mr Putin told Mr Macron that Moscow will study the US and Nato response before deciding its next move, according to a Kremlin account of their call.

Earlier in the day, Mr Putin held a weekly meeting of his Security Council, saying only that it would address foreign policy issues.

Mr Putin has made no public remarks about the Western response, but foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said it leaves little chance for reaching agreement. “While they say they won’t change their positions, we won’t change ours,” Mr Lavrov told Russian radio stations in a live interview. “I don’t see any room for compromise here.

“There won’t be a war as far as it depends on the Russian Federation, we don’t want a war,” he added. “But we won’t let our interests be rudely trampled on and ignored.”

A senior Biden administration official said the US welcomed Mr Lavrov’s comments that Russia does not want war, but they said “this needs to be backed up with action. We need to see Russia pulling some of the troops that they have deployed away from the Ukrainian border and taking other de-escalatory steps”. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to talk publicly.

Mr Lavrov said the US suggested the two sides could talk about limits on the deployment of intermediate-range missiles, restrictions on military drills and rules to prevent accidents between warships and aircraft. He said that Russia proposed discussing those issues years ago – but Washington and its allies never took them up on it until now.

While welcoming Washington’s offers on confidence-building measures, he argued they are secondary to Russia’s main concerns on Nato. He noted that international agreements say that the security of one nation must not come at the expense of others – and that he would send letters to ask his Western counterparts to explain their failure to respect that pledge.

Washington has warned Moscow of devastating sanctions if it invades Ukraine, including penalties targeting top Russian officials and key economic sectors.

Asked about possible sanctions, Mr Lavrov said Moscow had warned Washington that their introduction would amount to a complete severing of ties.