European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gives a joint press statement with U.S. President Joe Biden at the U.S. Mission in Brussels, Belgium. Picture: Reuters

Tetiana, mother of Volodymyr Rurak, a soldier killed by Russian shelling in the town of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, holds her granddaughter Oleksandra as she mourns her son during his funeral at the Lychakiv cemetery, in Lviv, Ukraine. Picture: Reuters

People shelter from shelling in a metro station in their neighbourhood in northern Kharkiv as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues. Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter

Dutch Marines stand in front of a jet during the visit of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a base as part as a military exercise called "Cold Response 2022", gathering around 30,000 troops from NATO member countries plus Finland and Sweden, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bardufoss in the Arctic Circle, Norway. Picture: Reuters

Ukrainian authorities said on Friday that about 300 people died when a Russian airstrike last week blew up a theatre in Mariupol where hundreds of civilians were sheltering - a catastrophic loss of civilian life that, if confirmed, is likely to further crank up pressure on Western nations to step up military aid.

In a vain attempt to protect those inside from missile and airstrikes that Russia has rained down on cities, an enormous inscription reading “CHILDREN” in Russian had been posted outside the grand, columned theater to make it visible from the air.

For days, the government in the besieged ruins of Mariupol was unable to give a casualty count for the March 16 attack. The post on its Telegram channel Friday cited eyewitnesses, but it was not immediately clear whether emergency workers had finished excavating the theater ruins or how witnesses arrived at the horrific figure of lives lost.

Still, the emerging picture of gruesome casualties could refocus attention on the refusal thus far of countries from the NATO alliance to supply warplanes or fly patrols to protect Ukraine's airspace, despite repeated pleas from the country's embattled president.

Bodies unburied

The scale of devastation in Mariupol, where bodies have laid unburied amid bomb craters and buildings have been hollowed out by relentless attacks, have made information difficult to obtain. But soon after the attack, the Ukrainian Parliament’s human rights commissioner said more than 1,300 people had taken cover in the theatre, many of them because their homes were destroyed in Russia's siege. The building had a basement bomb shelter, and some survivors did emerge from the rubble after the attack.

The new reported death toll came a day after U.S. President Joe Biden and allied leaders promised that more military aid for Ukraine was coming. But they stopped short of providing the heavy weaponry that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said is urgently needed. NATO nations fear that providing planes, tanks and the no-fly zone in Ukraine's airspace could increase the risk of them being drawn into direct conflict with Russia.

The U.S. and the European Union on Friday did announce a move to further squeeze Russia economically: a partnership to reduce Europe’s reliance on Russian energy and slowly dry up the billions of dollars the Kremlin gets from sales of fossil fuels.

And Biden says the US would “respond in kind” if Russia deployed chemical weapons in the conflict.

Expand Close People shelter from shelling in a metro station in their neighbourhood in northern Kharkiv as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues. Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp People shelter from shelling in a metro station in their neighbourhood in northern Kharkiv as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues. Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter

‘Destroy Russia’

Even without a direct conflict between Russian and NATO forces, Europe’s most serious security crisis since World War II pushed relations toward breaking point. The Kremlin is bristling at the tightening noose of sanctions around Russia's economy, currency and business leaders accused of being supportive of President Vladimir Putin. His foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, on Friday characterised the Western pressure as “a real hybrid war, total war.”

“And the goals are not hidden,” he continued, “they are declared publicly - to destroy, break, annihilate, strangle the Russian economy, and Russia on the whole.”

Ireland

The Ukrainian president has offered only qualified thanks to Ireland for its support for the country since the Russian invasion a month ago.

The Indo Daily: Seeking refuge: The 100,000 Irish welcomes for 200,000 refugees

Addressing the European Council, Volodymyr Zelensky namechecked EU member states - noting in turn what he saw as the level of support the country had given Ukraine.

"Ireland, well, almost," Mr Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian leader offered no further reasons for his comment.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin, speaking on the second day of the European Council meeting in Brussels, played down the comments.

He suggested he does not believe Ireland was being criticised by the Ukrainian leader.

Ireland, while fully backing the Ukrainian push for EU membership, has not abandoned its position of military neutrality in the face of the Russian assault.

Mr Martin has stressed the country is not politically neutral and has committed millions of euros in non-lethal aid to Ukraine.

Ireland has also taken in more than 10,000 Ukrainian refugees, with thousands more expected to arrive after the Government removed any requirement for visas.

Mr Martin insisted Mr Zelensky "was actually talking in terms of the European perspective".

He said: "I wouldn't have taken the same slant as some may be taking from it.

"I can't surmise in terms of what implication there is except I spoke to him last week and he was very strongly in praise of the Irish contribution, both from a humanitarian perspective, in terms of our clear support for Ukraine's application to join the EU, and he thanked me personally for my own personal commitment to that.

"I am not going to surmise in terms of whatever particular take you would take from the use 'almost' or 'practically'."

He said people should not read too much into the comments.

"We are a militarily-neutral country, but again we facilitated the EU Peace Facility, which has been of enormous support to the Ukrainian people.

"I wouldn't overstate it, quite frankly."

Speaking to European leaders, Mr Zelensky said he was grateful for the sanctions imposed so far.

But he told them: "These are powerful steps. But it was a little late.

"Because if it had been preventative, Russia would not have gone to war. At least, no-one knows for sure. There was a chance."

He asked European leaders not to delay accepting his country's bid to join the EU.

"Do not be late. Please."

Pointing to the events of the last month, he said: "You saw that Ukraine should be in the EU in the near future."

EU leaders have so far resisted the call to accelerate the accession of Ukraine to the bloc.

Mr Zelensky has accepted an invitation to address the Oireachtas on April 6, where he will speak directly to Irish politicians.

Expand Close Tetiana, mother of Volodymyr Rurak, a soldier killed by Russian shelling in the town of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, holds her granddaughter Oleksandra as she mourns her son during his funeral at the Lychakiv cemetery, in Lviv, Ukraine. Picture: Reuters / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tetiana, mother of Volodymyr Rurak, a soldier killed by Russian shelling in the town of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, holds her granddaughter Oleksandra as she mourns her son during his funeral at the Lychakiv cemetery, in Lviv, Ukraine. Picture: Reuters

Misery

In Ukrainian towns and cities that day-by-day increasingly resemble the ruins that Russian forces left behind in previous campaigns in Syria and Chechnya, the misery for civilians grows ever more acute.

Those who can are trying to flee, emptying out their cities. In relentlessly shelled Kharkiv, mostly elderly women came to collect food and other urgent supplies. In the capital of Kyiv, ashes of the dead are piling up at the main crematorium because so many relatives have left, leaving urns unclaimed.

Meanwhile, the vulnerable — the elderly, children and others unable to join millions heading westward — face food shortages in a country once known as the breadbasket for the world.

Fidgeting with anticipation, a young girl in Kharkiv watched intently this week as a volunteer’s knife cut through a giant slab of cheese, carving out thick slices — one for each hungry person waiting stoically in line.

Hanna Spitsyna took charge of divvying up the delivery of food aid from the Ukrainian Red Cross, handing it out to her neighbours. Each got a lump of the cheese that was cut under the child's watchful gaze, dropped chunk by chunk into plastic bags that people in line held open like hungry mouths.

“They brought us aid, brought us aid for the elderly women that stayed here," Spitsyna said. “All these people need diapers, swaddle blankets and food."

Unable to sweep with lightning-quick speed into Kyiv, the apparent aim on February 24 when the Kremlin launched the war, Russian forces are instead raining down shells and missiles on cities from afar. Kyiv, like other cities, has seen its population dramatically reduced in the vast refugee crisis that has seen more than 10 million displaced, including at least 3.5 million who have fled the country entirely.

Russia’s military claimed Friday that it destroyed a massive Ukrainian fuel base used to supply the Kyiv region’s defences, with ships firing a salvo of cruise missiles, according to the Interfax news agency. Videos on social media showed an enormous fireball explosion near the capital.

The outskirts of Kharkiv were shrouded by foggy smoke Friday, with shelling constant since early in the morning. In a city hospital, several wounded soldiers arrived, with bullet and shrapnel wounds, a day after doctors treated a dozen civilians. Even as doctors stabilized the direst case, the sound of shelling could be heard in the surgery ward.

At an emergency NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday, Zelensky pleaded with the Western allies via video for planes, tanks, rockets, air defence systems and other weapons, saying his country is “defending our common values.”

The invasion has sharpened an energy and moral dilemma for European nations that heat homes and power industries with Russian fossil fuels. Alarmed that the billions they pay can be channeled by the Kremlin toward its war effort, they’re speeding up hunts for alternatives.

Germany said on Friday that it has forged contracts with new suppliers that will significantly reduce its reliance on Russian coal, gas and oil in coming weeks. Biden said the new U.S.-EU gas-supply partnership will help undercut Putin's use of energy sales to “coerce and manipulate his neighbors” and “drive his war machine.” Under the plan, the U.S. and other nations will increase liquified natural gas exports to Europe by 15 billion cubic metres this year.

Expand Close European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gives a joint press statement with U.S. President Joe Biden at the U.S. Mission in Brussels, Belgium. Picture: Reuters / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gives a joint press statement with U.S. President Joe Biden at the U.S. Mission in Brussels, Belgium. Picture: Reuters

While millions of Ukrainians have fled west, Ukraine accused Moscow of forcibly removing hundreds of thousands of civilians from shattered cities to Russia to pressure Kyiv to give up. Lyudmyla Denisova, Ukraine’s ombudsperson, said 402,000 people, including 84,000 children, had been taken against their will into Russia, where some may be used as “hostages” to pressure Kyiv to surrender.

The Kremlin gave nearly identical numbers for those who have been relocated, but said they were from predominantly Russian-speaking regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine and wanted to go to Russia. Pro-Moscow separatists have been fighting for control for nearly eight years in those regions, where many people have supported close ties to Russia.

Other developments

In Chernihiv, where an airstrike this week destroyed a crucial bridge, a city official, Olexander Lomako, said a “humanitarian catastrophe” is unfolding as Russian forces target food storage places. He said about 130,000 people are left in the besieged city, about half its prewar population.

Russia said it will offer safe passage starting Friday to 67 ships from 15 foreign countries that are stranded in Ukrainian ports because of the danger of shelling and mines.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said it has been told by Ukrainian authorities that Russian shelling is preventing worker rotations in and out of the Chernobyl nuclear plant. It said Russian forces have shelled Ukrainian checkpoints in the city of Slavutych, home to many Chernobyl nuclear workers, “putting them at risk and preventing further rotation of personnel to and from the site.”