Russian president Vladimir Putin is likely to announce the accession of four occupied regions of Ukraine to the Russian Federation during his address to parliament on Friday September 30, the British Ministry of Defence has said.

The referendums currently underway within these territories are scheduled to conclude on September 27, the Defence Ministry said in its daily briefing on Twitter.

"Russia's leaders almost certainly hope that any accession announcement will be seen as a vindication of the special military operation and will consolidate patriotic support for the conflict", it said.

The sham referendums are seen by the West as a way for Putin to claim the regions as Russian territory with fears he will deploy excessive force, and possibly even nuclear weapons to defend them if Ukraine attempts to take them back.

Ukrainian and Russian forces are still engaged in heavy fighting in different parts of Ukraine.

Nearly four million people – in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia – are being asked to participate in referendums on joining Russia as Ukraine and western nations dismissed it as a sham.

None of the provinces are fully under Moscow’s control and fighting has been underway, with Ukrainian forces reporting more advances since they routed Russian troops in a fifth province, Kharkiv, earlier this month.

President Putin last week issued a veiled threat to use nuclear weapons to protect Russian soil, which he would claim includes the four provinces if they are annexed.

There were clashes in the Kharkiv region in the northeast, with the Ukrainian military’s southern command saying that its counter-offensive in Kherson resulted in enemy losses of 77 servicemen, six tanks, five howitzers, three anti-aircraft installations and 14 armoured vehicles.

Meanwhile, Russia’s decision to call up some 300,000 reservists has been met with the first sustained domestic protests since the invasion began, with one monitoring group estimating at least 2,000 people to have been arrested so far for demonstrating. All public criticism of Russia’s “special military operation” is banned.

Gas leaks

Sweden's Maritime Authority said on Tuesday it had issued a warning of two leaks on the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline running from Russia, in Swedish and Danish waters.

Japan official detained

Japan protested to Russia on Tuesday over the detention of a Japanese consulate official on espionage allegations, denying the allegations and accusing Russian authorities of abusive interrogation.

The official was detained on Sept. 22 and interrogated with his eyes covered, his hands and head pressed and immobilized, Japan's Foreign Ministry said, prompting it to lodge a protest and to demand an apology.

On Monday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry notified Japan's Embassy in Moscow that the official had been declared “persona non grata,” or an undesirable person, on grounds he conducted illegal espionage activity and it ordered him to leave the country within 48 hours.

“The alleged illegal activity insisted by the Russian side is completely groundless,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

Matsuno said Japan's Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori summoned Russia's ambassador and strongly protested, demanding a formal apology from the Russian government and measures to prevent a recurrence.

The Russian authorities' treatment of the consulate official was “intimidating” during the interrogation, adding that such handling of consular officials violates the Vienna convention and a Japan-Russo treaty over consular affairs, Matsuno said.

“It is extremely regrettable and absolutely unacceptable,” Matsuno said.

The consular official has since been released with no health problems and is set to return to Japan on Wednesday.

The dispute is the latest example of worsening ties between the two countries over Japan’s sanctions against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Japan and Russia had expelled a number of diplomats, while Russia scrapped peace negotiations with Japan that includes talks on Russian-held disputed islands that Japan says the Soviets took at the end of the World War II.

Russia said Monday that it had detained a Japanese consulate official based in the eastern city of Vladivostok for soliciting “restricted” information, according to Russian news agencies.

“A Japanese diplomat was detained red-handed while receiving, in exchange for financial reward, restricted information about Russia’s cooperation with another country in the Asia-Pacific region,” the FSB, the KGB’s successor agency, was cited as saying through its press service, without specifying the third country.

The FSB identified the official as Tatsunori Motoki, accusing him of seeking out information on “the impact of Western sanctions” on the surrounding Primoriye region, according to news agencies.

The Kremlin has repeatedly referred to Japan as a “hostile” country, a designation it shares with the U.S., EU countries and their Western allies, since Tokyo joined them in slapping sanctions on Moscow after Russian troops entered Ukraine on Feb. 24.

In its latest sanctions, Japan's government on Monday banned the export of materials that may be used for chemical weapons to 21 Russian organizations, including science laboratories. The measure was approved by the Cabinet following a decision by Group of Seven foreign ministers last week.

