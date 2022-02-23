Putin is acting ‘like a monkey with a grenade. He is insane’, says Ukrainian living in Ireland

Michael Baskin, a native of Ukraine, now living in Swords, says: ‘If this becomes a war, it will not be just between Russia and Ukraine. We are looking at a world war.” Photo: Frank McGrath

A Ukrainian expat living in Ireland has described Russian President Vladimir Putin as being like “a monkey with a grenade” in his unpredictability about what he sees as his quest to eliminate neighbouring Ukraine from the globe.

Ukrainians here have spoken of how they are fearful for the safety of their loved ones back home in the face of a probable full invasion by Russia.

Tensions have heightened since Vladimir Putin declared the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent states, a move that did not surprise them.

Sergiy Andamenko used to live in the Donbas region in the eastern part of Ukraine which is now occupied by Russia. He has lived in Ireland for 20 years.

On the developments in his homeland, he said: “Will Putin proceed to the rest of Ukraine? He is like a monkey with a grenade.

“He is insane. He is mentally ill. We cannot predict what will be next. As far as he is concerned, Ukraine does not exist, our people do not exist.

“He wants to eliminate the word ‘Ukraine’ from the map of the world.”

He added: “Ireland and Ukraine have a lot of things in common, like famine, and you lived under British rule for 800 years. We were living 300 years (under Russia).

“My parents went to Ukrainian schools, but then Ukrainian schools were closed, and when I went to school, there were no Ukrainian schools at all.

“The language was eliminated in big cities.”

Michael Baskin has also lived in Ireland for 20 years. He has a sister, nephews, and cousins in the east of Ukraine.

“My sister lives right in the way of the Red Army if they come in. There is a really strong belief in the Ukrainian army. People believe they could defend the country, but it is not going to be easy. If Putin goes the full way forward, it will be a big mistake,” he said.

“Everyone is worried for their families, friends and for the kids. If this becomes a war, it will not be just between Russia and Ukraine.

“We are looking at a world war because it will affect everyone. Ukraine is the second biggest grain exporter to Europe. All the agriculture will stop if there is war, and that will affect food prices in Europe,” he said.

Mr Baskin was also critical of the Irish Government.

“I’m a citizen of Ireland and my close family is in danger, but I can’t ask them to come over and stay over for a few weeks. As an Irish citizen, does the Government have an obligation to help me to protect my family?”

Ireland does not have a visa-waiver arrangement with Ukraine like most EU countries, because we are not part of the Schengen zone.

However, a Department of Foreign Affairs spokesman last night said that, given the current circumstances “all visa applications will be dealt with as speedily and humanely as possible”.

Sergiy Balan, who lives in Cavan, also came here 20 years ago. He and his son Slav were back in the south-east of Ukraine last week to visit Sergiy’s parents, who are in their 80s. “Nobody knows what to expect. It’s hard to say if Putin will move further. It is unpredictable, but his appetite is very big,” he said.

The Ukrainian Community in Ireland group are organising a rally outside the Russian embassy this coming Friday, February 25 at 3pm.