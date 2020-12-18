Putin insists Navalny was not poisoned by Russian agents

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny with his wife Yulia (right) and medical staff in hospital in Berlin. Photo: AP

Russian president Vladimir Putin dismissed new information linking Russian secret services to the near-fatal poisoning of opposition leader Alexey Navalny, saying if Russia had wanted to kill the politician it would have succeeded.

Accusing Mr Navalny of ties to US intelligence, Mr Putin said Russian agents needed to monitor him. “But this doesn’t mean at all we needed to poison him. Who is he of use to? If we had wanted to, we would have carried this through to the end,” he told his annual press conference.

Tensions have surged in recent months between Russia and European nations led by Germany over the poisoning of Mr Navalny, who’s recovering in Berlin after a nerve-agent attack on him in Siberia in August that he and western governments have blamed on the Kremlin. The European Union in October sanctioned six senior Russian officials over the use of the poison.

Mr Navalny was followed from at least January 2017 by a clandestine unit of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) that focused on poisons, investigative website Bellingcat reported this week, citing leaked phone and travel data. Operatives travelled alongside Mr Navalny to Novosibirsk and then to Tomsk, the report said.

Mr Putin said the attack was aimed at discrediting the Russian leadership and said the leaks came from US intelligence.

Mr Navalny’s spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, expressed shock at Mr Putin’s comments. “I remind you this is the country’s president speaking,” she said on Instagram. “But the most important thing in Putin’s answer: he confirmed that FSB agents tailed Navalny. Only not to poison him, but to follow him.”

In a wide-ranging video-link with journalists from around the country, the Russian leader struck a confident tone, saying his nation had done better than the US and Europe in combating the coronavirus pandemic. He expressed caution, however, about vaccinating himself with the Russian vaccine because of his age.

He said he is not ready yet to take the vaccine because the available ones haven’t been tested for his age group.

“I’ll do it as soon as it becomes possible,” he said.

Russia has the fourth-most cases of coronavirus globally at more than 2.7 million. It started a national campaign to vaccinate the public against the virus with the Sputnik V vaccine, but demand for the free shots has so far been limited.

Mr Putin said vaccine production continues to be held back by a lack of necessary equipment, but pledged that output would reach millions of doses per month next year. He said Russia’s distribution of the vaccine to other countries wouldn’t affect availability at home.

The Russian leader expressed confidence that Moscow can at least partially improve fraught ties with Washington under incoming US president Joe Biden, describing him as “experienced” in both foreign and domestic policy.

Asked about the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, which the Trump administration has sought to block with sanctions, Mr Putin said he hoped the incoming US president wouldn’t oppose the project, which will be completed soon.

