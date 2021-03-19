Putin hits back at Biden ‘killer’ claim with dementia dig

Vladimir Putin wished Joe Biden “good health” as allies of the Russian president claimed his 78-year-old opposite number suffers from dementia.

Staring into a TV camera, Mr Putin said he wanted the US president to “be well” and that he was “not joking”.

He made the remarks after the US president called him a “killer” with “no soul”.

In response to that allegation, Mr Putin said: “It takes one to know one.”

The high-stakes spat plunged relations between the White House and the Kremlin to their lowest ebb since the Cold War. Russia recalled its ambassador for the first time since 1998, and demanded an apology from Mr Biden.

The tensions erupted after a US intelligence report concluded Mr Putin was behind clandestine attempts to damage Mr Biden’s reputation to assist Donald Trump in last year’s US election. In a TV interview on Wednesday, Mr Biden said Mr Putin would “pay a price” for that. Asked if he thought Mr Putin was “a killer”, he replied: “I do.”

State television in Russia had since been reporting unfounded suggestions that Mr Biden was confused.

Mr Putin responded during a video call marking the seventh anniversary of Russia’s annexation of Crimea. He was asked about Mr Biden’s comments by a woman in the region.

Mr Putin said: “I would tell him, ‘Be well.’ I wish him health. And I say that without any irony or joking.”

Referring to Mr Biden’s “killer” remark, the Russian leader went on to recall a game from his childhood. He said: “When we argued in the courtyard with each other we used to say, ‘It takes one to know one.’ And that’s not a coincidence, not just a children’s saying or joke. The psychological meaning here is very deep. We always see our own traits in other people and think they are like how we really are.”

Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian president, said: “It seems that time hasn’t been kind to him [Mr Biden]. I can only quote Freud: ‘Nothing in life is more expensive than illness and stupidity.’”

Andrei Turchak, leader of the main pro-Kremlin United Russia party, claimed Mr Biden’s remarks reflected “the US political marasmus and its leader’s dementia”.

Relations between Washington and Moscow had deteriorated over the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition figure, last summer. But the US and Russia have continued to work together on stopping nuclear proliferation, and the Afghan peace process.

The White House later said Mr Biden did not regret calling Mr Putin a killer and would “not hold back in words or actions”. Mr Putin invited Mr Biden to “continue our discussion” in a live broadcast event. He said it would be “interesting” for the people of Russia and the US to see.

Mr Putin also lambasted the US for dropping atom bombs on Japan in the Second World War, its treatment of Native American tribes, and racial injustice. He said: “Otherwise, where would the Black Lives Matter movement come from?”

