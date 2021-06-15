Putin faces demands over Ukraine and cyber attacks in meeting with US

President Joe Biden plans to press Vladimir Putin in their upcoming meeting to rein in ransomware attacks launched from Russian soil.

He is also expected to demand that Russia withdraw from Ukraine and will almost certainly tell the Russian president to stop interfering in US elections.

But those demands raise a question that is vexing US policymakers and the United States’ European allies: What happens if Mr Putin ignores the demands, as he has signalled he will do?

Michael McFaul, who was US ambassador to Russia under President Barack Obama, said that more must come out of tomorrow’s face-to-face meeting than a simple discussion. But Mr Putin is unlikely to agree substantially to cut back his aggressive activities, diplomats say, and may not even acknowledge that they’re occurring.

“It would be nice to have a ‘stable relationship,’” McFaul said, using a phrase favoured by the administration. “But when that fails, you need to have a fallback Plan B.”

He added: “Remember, President Biden asked for this meeting; Putin didn’t ask for this meeting. That creates pressure on President Biden to have something come out of the meeting besides just a photo opportunity for Mr Putin.” Some Russian officials have even been mocking Mr Biden’s mental abilities.

Mr Biden has imposed sanctions on Russia for its cyber attacks and election interference, and the president said this week that he’s willing to do more if necessary. But he also acknowledged the limits of his power.

“There’s no guarantee you can change a person’s behaviour or the behaviour of his country,” Mr Biden told reporters on Sunday. “Autocrats have enormous power, and they don’t have to answer to a public. And the fact is that may very well be, if I respond in kind – which I will – that it doesn’t dissuade him and he wants to keep going.”

It is hard to overstate the stakes for Mr Biden of this first in-person meeting with a geopolitical adversary. A central theme of his presidency is that democracies do a better job for their people than autocracies, and Mr Putin is among the world’s leading challengers to that idea. Mr Biden also is intent on showing that the United States has moved on from the Trump era’s tolerance of authoritarians, and this is a pivotal moment for that effort.

Specifically, Mr Biden aims to show he will not defer to Mr Putin as former president Donald Trump did. Mr Trump dismissed intelligence findings that Russia had interfered in the 2016 election, publicly accepting Mr Putin’s denials at a summit in Helsinki.

In 2017, when Fox host Bill O’Reilly asked Mr Trump about Mr Putin’s record as a killer, Mr Trump responded, “There are a lot of killers. You think our country is so innocent?”

In contrast, Mr Biden, asked by ABC news in March whether Mr Putin was a killer, pointedly answered in the affirmative.

At a Memorial Day ceremony on May 30, Mr Biden said he would tell the Russian leader when they met that the US “will not stand by and let him abuse” human rights. But the US and its allies in Europe have struggled to get Mr Putin to change his aggressive approach.

Sanctions and summits have failed to persuade him to soften his military threat to Ukraine. Russia sought to interfere in the 2020 US election as it did in 2016, intelligence officials say.

Last Wednesday, as Mr Biden was arriving in Britain, a Russian court outlawed the organisation founded by the opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a less-than-subtle signal that Mr Putin will not easily be swayed.

Sanctions have their limits. Last month, the administration decided against sanctioning the Russian company behind the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, concluding that it would destabilise relations with Russia and the European countries that will receive fuel from the pipeline.

