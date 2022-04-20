| -1.6°C Dublin

Putin faces a 1905-style national humiliation as arrogance over military capabilities takes its toll

Russo-Japan war marked beginning of end for tsar – Ukraine could do same for Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture:AP Expand

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture:AP

Jeremy Black

The sinking of the flag ship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet provoked a sense of deja vu among military historians. Prior to the demise of the Moskva, the last time the Russian Navy suffered a comparable blow was at the battle of Tsushima, in the final stages of the Russo-Japanese war of 1904-5. Across the two days of the battle, two thirds of the Russian fleet was sunk and a number of surviving ships captured.

It was a disastrous defeat, and it is not the only striking parallel between then and now.

