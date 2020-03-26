Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday postponed a nationwide vote on proposed constitutional amendments that include a change potentially allowing him to stay in office until 2036.

Citing the coronavirus, Mr Putin didn't set a new date for the plebiscite, which was originally scheduled for April 22. He said it would depend on how the pandemic develops in Russia. The country reported its first two deaths from the virus yesterday.

He also announced during a televised address to the nation that the government doesn't want Russians to go to work next week, except for those in essential sectors. Stores, pharmacies and banks will stay open, he said.

"Health, life and safety of the people is an absolute priority for us," Mr Putin said. "That is why I believe that the vote should be postponed. We will assess how the situation in the regions and the country as a whole develops, and will set a new date for the vote based exclusively on professional opinion and advice from doctors and experts."

Under the current law, Mr Putin wouldn't be able to run for president again in 2024 because of term limits. A new measure would reset his term count, allowing him to run for two more six-year terms if he chooses. The 67-year-old has been in power since 2000, longer than any other ruler in the country since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.

Other constitutional changes further strengthen the presidency and emphasise the priority of Russian law over international norms.

Officials reported 163 more virus cases in the country yesterday from a day earlier, bringing the national total to 658. That marked a significantly bigger daily increase from previous days, when the number of new infections grew only by several dozens.

Russia's comparatively low number of cases given its size and shared border with China raised questions and doubts about the veracity of official statistics.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told Mr Putin on Tuesday that the low number could reflect insufficient screening in Russia rather than the actual scale of the outbreak and said the situation was "serious".

Irish Independent