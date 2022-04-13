Putin defends ‘noble’ invasion and says peace talks are at a dead end

Russian president Vladimir Putin, who had largely vanished from public view since his forces were driven from the approaches to Kyiv this month, resurfaced yesterday to defend his “noble” invasion of Ukraine, saying peace talks had come to a dead end.

In a press event at a far eastern space base far from Moscow, Putin rattled off talking points: that Moscow had “no choice” but to intervene to protect separatists, defeat neo-Nazis and “help people”.

Russia’s economy was standing on its feet despite Western sanctions, he added, and signs of war crimes allegedly carried out by Russian troops were fakes staged by the West. As for talks: “We have again returned to a dead-end situation for us.”

It was only his second public appearance in a week, following a brief appearance at the funeral of a nationalist lawmaker where he said nothing directly about the war.

Asked at the space base if the operation in Ukraine would achieve its goals, Putin said: “Absolutely. I don’t have any doubt at all. Its goals are absolutely clear and noble.”

But in those remarks, and a later news conference held before flags at the back of the hangar alongside his wartime ally, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Putin frequently seemed to ramble or stammer. Only occasionally did he adopt the icy, confident demeanour that has been his trademark in public appearances over more than 22 years as Russia’s leader.

“That Blitzkrieg which our foes were counting on did not work,” Putin said, of sanctions.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky published a photo of prominent Ukrainian pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk in handcuffs after what Mr Zelensky described as an operation by security forces.

Kyiv had said Mr Medvedchuk, who faced a treason case, escaped from house arrest days after the invasion began. Mr Medvedchuk, who says Putin is godfather to his daughter, denies wrongdoing.

Russia says its campaign now aims to capture more territory on behalf of separatists in two eastern provinces, a region known as the Donbas.

It includes Mariupol port, which has been reduced to a wasteland under Russian siege. Ukraine says tens of thousands of civilians have been trapped inside that city with no way to bring in food or water.