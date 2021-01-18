Putin critic Navalny taken into custody after arriving in Moscow

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detained at a Moscow airport yesterday as he returned to his home country for the first time since he was poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent and airlifted to Germany for treatment.

Prison officials later confirmed that Mr Navalny would be detained for 48 hours until a court ruled on his possible arrest.

Some five months after he fell into a coma on a plane from Siberia to Moscow, Mr Navalny returned to Russia to defy the Kremlin's threats to jail him under one of several active criminal cases widely regarded as politically motivated.

After he got off the plane at Moscow's main airport yesterday, Mr Navalny told reporters that he was "absolutely happy" to be back home, which he described as "the best day in my life in the past five months".

"I'm not afraid and none of us should be afraid," he said moments before he was detained by officers at passport control and not seen since. His wife came out to the media scrum later this evening but refused to comment.

Kira Yarmysh, Mr Navalny's spokesman, said neither the politician nor his lawyer were given any document sanctioning the detention.

Russian authorities raised the stakes ahead of Mr Navalny's arrival by announcing a new criminal investigation against him, while prison authorities said earlier this month that they had issued an arrest warrant for him, accusing him of failing to report to his probation officer at the end of December as his suspended sentence ran out.

The Kremlin's efforts to disrupt a possible hero's welcome for Mr Navalny were obvious yesterday as his plane was abruptly diverted to another Moscow airport that was shut down for an hour for no apparent reason. Security was tightened at Vnukovo airport and authorities warned Mr Navalny's supporters of fines and detentions for "unsanctioned gatherings" at the terminal.

Konstantin Kotov, an opposition activist who was the first person in Russia to serve time in prison over repeated violations of a new law on public assembly, was among those waiting to see Mr Navalny.

"Alexei is a fearless person," he said. "He is literally flying into prison, and I think citizens of Russia can at least come out and show their support despite the intimidation and threats from authorities."

Mr Kotov was himself detained by the police shortly after.

