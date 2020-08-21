Putin critic fights for life 'after poison put in his tea'

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was "fighting for his life" in a coma yesterday after what his spokesman said was a targeted poisoning.

Mr Navalny, the country's most vocal critic of President Vladimir Putin, was flying to Moscow from the Siberian city of Tomsk when he began crying out in pain and his plane was forced to make an emergency landing.

The only thing the opposition leader drank that morning was a cup of tea at the airport before boarding, Kira Yarmysh, his spokeswoman, said.

"We assume that Alexei was poisoned with something mixed into his tea... Doctors say the toxin was absorbed faster through the hot liquid. Alexei is now unconscious."

Dominic Raab, the British Foreign Secretary, said he was "deeply concerned" by the alleged poisoning.

Other MPs compared the case to the death of Alexander Litvinenko, a former FSB officer who was poisoned by a radioactive substance in London in 2006, and the nerve agent attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury two years ago.

A representative of the Omsk hospital where the 44-year-old was being treated said he was on a ventilator in intensive care, and in a stable but serious condition.

"Doctors are really working on saving his life right now," hospital deputy head Anatoly Kalinichenko told journalists. "There is no certainty that the cause is poison but this is one potential version."

Ms Yarmysh accused doctors of "evasion".

"They are clearly playing for time and are not saying what they know," she said, adding that there was a heavy police presence at the hospital.

Mr Navalny's wife Yulia was initially prevented from seeing her husband, but hospital officials later allowed her into the ward. The opposition leader's personal doctor was not allowed to visit him.

Mr Navalny's team said their efforts to have him moved to a European hospital were being blocked by officials.

Police sources told Russian state media they were not investigating deliberate poisoning as a possible cause of his illness. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Mr Navalny was being treated by the best doctors and wished him a "speedy recovery".

Mr Navalny is a Yale-educated lawyer with a wide following in Russia and a popular YouTube channel where he presents investigations into corruption by officials.

The father of two was barred from standing against Mr Putin in Russia's most recent presidential election and had been repeatedly jailed for organising anti-Kremlin protests.

"Whilst we await independent confirmation this incident bears all the hallmarks of the Russian security with its similarity to the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and Alexander Litvinenko," Tobias Ellwood, the chairman of the UK Defence Select Committee, told The Daily Telegraph.

Mr Navalny was taken to hospital last year with an acute allergic reaction that he and his doctor said could have been caused by a "toxic agent".

The official explanation was dermatitis.

In 2017 he suffered a serious chemical burn in one eye after an assailant threw green dye in his face outside his Moscow office.

Ms Yarmysh said she believed the alleged poisoning was linked to regional elections next month

Irish Independent