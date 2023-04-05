Putin builds identical offices to thwart potential assassins

Vladimir Putin has built identical copies of his Moscow office in his luxury residences so he can work from home in secret, one of his former bodyguards has revealed.

The offices have been designed to look the same to confuse ordinary Russians and potential assassins.

“He has offices in St Petersburg, in Sochi, in Novo-Ogaryovo. They are identical,” said Gleb Karakulov, the former bodyguard, who has fled Russia. “This is, firstly, an attempt to confuse foreign intelligence, so that there are no assassination attempts,” he told the Russian opposition media group Dossier Centre.

Novo-Ogaryovo is Putin’s official residence on the outskirts of Moscow.

Putin even goes as far as sending his motorcade speeding to Sochi airport while remaining in his residence, which overlooks the Black Sea.

“It gives the impression that he is flying off.

“They bring the plane, the cortege rides,” Mr Karakulov said. “But in fact, he remains in Sochi.”

Mr Karakulov is a former captain in Russia’s elite Federal Guard Service, the Kremlin’s bodyguard unit.

He fled to Turkey from Kazakhstan in October when Putin was visiting for a series of regional meetings because he couldn’t carry out his “criminal orders” any more.

In his interview, Mr Karakulov said that Putin was obsessed with his safety.

He said that even now Putin wants people he meets to have updated coronavirus vaccinations and to quarantine for two weeks before they see him.

Putin locked himself away during the Covid pandemic, an isolation that analysts have said fed his fixation on Ukraine and drove him to invade. In the run-up to the war, Putin met his top officials again but ordered them to sit at the end of a long table when they spoke to him.

On the October trip to Kazakhstan, Putin even gave personal instructions to prepare a bomb shelter at the Russian embassy in Astana.

“This is some kind of paranoia. You are in the territory of another state and this state, the organiser of the summit, provides all the security,” Mr Karakulov said.

“He is afraid.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2023)