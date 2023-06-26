Putin breaks silence on Wagner mutiny in address to Russian people but whereabouts of Prigozhin unclear
Russian mercenary chief says he did not intend coup, Putin thanks those who stood downNo clue in audio as to Prigozhin's whereabouts, circumstancesPutin to keep his promise to let Wagner men go to BelarusBiden says West had nothing to do with aborted mutinyKremlin meeting said to include defence minister
The boss of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, two days after leading an aborted mutiny, on Monday said he never intended to overthrow the government, while Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Wagner fighters who stood down.