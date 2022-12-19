| 7.4°C Dublin

Putin barely mentions Ukraine war on visit to Minsk amid fears Russia will drag Belarus further into war

Russian president Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko during a news conference following their meeting in Minsk, Belarus. Reuters Expand

Tom Balmforth

Russian president Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart extolled ever-closer ties on Monday as Putin visited Minsk for the first time since 2019, hardly mentioning the war raging in nearby Ukraine at a joint news conference.

Russian forces used Belarus as a launch pad for their abortive attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in February, and there has been Russian and Belarusian military activity there for months.

