Putin banking on only the right people voting in Russia’s forgotten election

Russia is gearing up for its most important political event in years. Not that you would know it.

Posters of prospective MPs have been unusually sparse. The airwaves, too, are quiet — despite there being just one week until parliamentary elections.

The declining popularity of Vladimir Putin’s affiliated ruling party may explain the eerie silence from the Kremlin in particular. “I haven’t heard much about it: I don’t watch TV and politics is just so alien to me,” Anastasia Zimova, a mother of three from Moscow, said.

Analysts say the best chance of legally retaining control of the Duma is by dissuading people from voting while getting millions of civil servants and state-paid employees to back United Russia.

With just 28pc approval, United Russia’s popularity rating is hovering around a 13-year-old low, which makes it crucial for the Kremlin to ensure that state-paid employees show up for the ruling party while opposition supporters, faced with a flurry of repressive laws and criminal charges, stay at home.

In Russia’s biggest cities, where United Russia polls at about 15pc, pro-Kremlin candidates often hide their political affiliation. “No one cares about these elections. I think the authorities have already decided everything for us,” Gennady Gushchin, a taxi driver from the western city of Smolensk, said.

In Moscow’s affluent south-west, street billboards sing praise to a United Russia candidate but never mention the party that nominated him. Mr Putin’s administration is anxious to dampen the turnout so the authorities would not have to resort to ballot-stuffing to beat the protest vote.

“By depressing the turnout, mobilising the electorate they control and boosting at-home voting the authorities could rig the elections in an elegant way,” Tatyana Stanovaya, a political analyst said.

The most vocal political figures have been driven into exile or disqualified from running because of ties to Alexei Navalny’s organisation, which has been declared extremist in Russia along with the likes of al-Qa’ida.

The handful of parties that are running against United Russia are opponents only in name. With Mr Navalny locked up and his allies barred from running, the opposition is looking to Smart Voting — a tactical voting strategy which will use pollster data to endorse the one non-United Russia candidate most likely to win in a constituency.

Research by the European University at St Petersburg estimated that a Smart Voting endorsement on average added an extra 10pc on to a non-United Russia candidate in regional elections.

Mr Navalny’s allies see the Kremlin’s recent efforts to block access to the Smart Voting as a recognition of their work.

“The Kremlin has been showing that it views Smart Voting as the only threat to its monopoly on power,” said Leonid Volkov, Mr Navalny’s former campaign chief. “The Kremlin is trying to pretend there’s no election at all so that no one shows up and, more importantly, no one goes for Smart Voting.

