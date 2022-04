Medical workers assist evacuated and wounded people who arrived by special train from Bakhmut and Slovyansk for treatment, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine. Picture: Reuters

Gregoriev warms himself with a fire in the yard of his house in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 9, 2022, which was badly damaged in the war caused by Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Oleksandr a Skolota, 83, poses for a picture after receiving free food from a soup kitchen in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center right, smiles as Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center, holds a souvenir presented by a civilian woman in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walk along a street after a meeting, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv. Picture: Reuters

A mother reacts as police members exhume the body of her son, who according to the head of the village was killed by Russian soldiers, from a well in Buzova, Kyiv region, Ukraine. Picture: Reuters

A senior U.S. official has said Russia has appointed a new commander to oversee its war on Ukraine.

The official speaking on condition of anonymity said Russia has turned to one of its most experienced military officers, Gen. Alexander Dvornikov. U.S. officials say the 60-year-old general has a record of brutality against civilians in Syria and other theatres of war.

The White House national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, told CNN on Sunday that “this general will just be another author of crimes and brutality against Ukrainian civilians.” And he said “no appointment of any general can erase the fact that Russia has already faced a strategic failure in Ukraine.”

The new battlefield leadership comes as Russia gears up for what is expected to be a large and more focused push to expand Russian control in the Donbas after failing to conquer the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. Sullivan reiterated support for the Ukrainian government, saying the United States is determined to do all it can to help Ukrainians resist this general and the forces he commands.

Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer will meet Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday in an attempt to build dialogue with the Russian President as the war in Ukraine continues.

Nehammer announced the visit to journalists, and on Twitter, after returning from a trip to Kyiv, where he met with Ukrainian leaders and also visited the town of Bucha, site of alleged Russian military atrocities, on Saturday.

Expand Close Medical workers assist evacuated and wounded people who arrived by special train from Bakhmut and Slovyansk for treatment, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine. Picture: Reuters / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Medical workers assist evacuated and wounded people who arrived by special train from Bakhmut and Slovyansk for treatment, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine. Picture: Reuters

Plans for the Putin meeting were coordinated with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, among others, as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The meeting is an unusual step for Nehammer, chancellor since December and a novice in diplomatic circles who'll look to build on militarily-neutral Austria's perceived role as a bridge between Europe's east and west.

Earlier talks between Putin and other European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, have failed to yield any meaningful concessions from the Russian President.

Chernobyl

The U.N. nuclear watchdog said Ukraine said the staff at the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant has been rotated for the first time in three weeks after Russian troops left the area.

The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency has expressed concern about the well-being of the workers since the Russian military took control of the site of the 1986 nuclear disaster at the beginning of the war.

The agency said Ukraine informed it on Sunday that it has now rotated the staff, but the situation remains far from normal. They had to be transported to and from the site by water, with the Pripyat River being the only way for people living in the city of Slavutych to currently reach the plant.

The IAEA said Ukraine has informed it that analytical laboratories for radiation monitoring at the site were destroyed, with analytical instruments “stolen, broken or otherwise disabled.” The automated transmission of radiation monitoring data has been disabled.

Dnipro airport bombed

The governor of the region that includes Ukraine’s fourth-largest city, Dnipro, says the airport was hit twice by missile attacks on Sunday. The Ukrainian military command said Russian forces also keep shelling Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, and have kept up their siege of Mariupol, the key southern port city that has been under attack for nearly six weeks.

The Russian Defence Ministry says it’s air-launched missiles hit Ukraine’s S-300 air defense missile systems in two locations, while sea-launched cruise missiles destroyed a Ukrainian unit’s headquarters in the Dnipro region. Neither side’s military claims could be independently verified.

The Pentagon said Russia has a clear advantage in armored forces for its next phase in its war on Ukraine. Press secretary John Kirby said Friday that the Russians spread themselves too thin to take the capital, but now they’re more focused on a smaller region, and still have the vast majority of their combat power. A major effort by Ukrainian defenses and more Western assistance will be needed to push them back.

Ukrainian men detained at border

Ukraine’s border guard agency says that about 2,200 Ukrainian men of fighting age have been detained so far while trying to leave the country in violation of martial law.

The agency said Sunday that some of them have used forged documents and others tried to bribe border guards to get out of the country.

It said some have been found dead while trying to cross the Carpathian mountains in adverse weather, without specifying the number.

Under martial law, Ukrainian men between 18 and 60 are barred from leaving the country so that they can be called up to fight.

Johnson visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the leaders of Britain and Austria for their visits to Kyiv on Saturday and pledges of further support.

In his daily late-night video address to the nation, Zelensky also thanked European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for a global fundraising event that raised more than €10 billion for Ukrainians who have had to flee their homes.

Expand Close Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walk along a street after a meeting, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv. Picture: Reuters / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walk along a street after a meeting, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv. Picture: Reuters

Zelensky said democratic countries were united in working to stop the war. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer became the latest of several European rulers to meet Zelenskky in Kyiv.

“Because Russian aggression was not intended to be limited to Ukraine alone, to the destruction only of our freedom and our life,” he said. “The entire European project is a target for Russia.”

Zelensky repeated his call for a complete embargo on Russian oil and gas, calling them the sources of Russia’s “self-confidence and impunity.”

“But Ukraine does not have time to wait. Freedom does not have time to wait. When tyranny begins its aggression against everything that keeps the peace in Europe, action must be taken immediately,” he said.

Read More

He added: “And an oil embargo must be the first step. Moreover, by all democratic states, the entire civilized world. Then Russia will feel it. Then it will be an argument for them to seek peace, to stop the senseless violence.”

Expand Close Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center right, smiles as Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center, holds a souvenir presented by a civilian woman in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center right, smiles as Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center, holds a souvenir presented by a civilian woman in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Art returned

Finland says that a shipment of art works from Russian museums has been returned to Russia after it was seized under European Union sanctions against Moscow.

Finland's customs service said late Saturday that the Foreign Ministry granted a special permit to return the consignment with a total insured value of around €42 million. It said that trucks carrying the art works from the Hermitage Museum and the Pavlovsk State Museum in St. Petersburg, among others, left Finnish territory on Saturday afternoon.

The shipment was seized at the Vaalimaa border crossing at the beginning of April. The works were en route to Russia after loan to museums in Europe and Japan. Experts say that art works loaned from Russia typically travel overland via Finland.

Russia has demanded the return of all works on loan to “unfriendly” nations that imposed sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine.

Russian airstrikes

The Russian military says it has struck Ukrainian air defense batteries in the country’s south and east.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Sunday that the military used air-launched missiles to hit Ukraine’s S-300 air defense missile systems in Starobohdanivka in the southern Mykolaiv region and at an air base in Chuhuiv in the eastern Kharkiv region.

Expand Close Oleksandr a Skolota, 83, poses for a picture after receiving free food from a soup kitchen in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Oleksandr a Skolota, 83, poses for a picture after receiving free food from a soup kitchen in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Konashenkov also said that sea-launched cruise missiles destroyed the headquarters of a Ukrainian military unit near Zvonetske in the Dnipro region.

The Russian military claims couldn’t be independently verified.

Mariupol

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk says more civilians are expected to leave Mariupol Sunday in their personal vehicles.

Evacuations are also planned from Berdyansk, Tokmak and Enerhodar in the south and Sieverierodonetsk, Lysychansk, Popasna and Rubizhne in the east.

Mariupol, a strategic port city on the Sea of Azov, has been besieged by Russian forces for 1 ½ months, cut from food, water and power supplies and pummeled by relentless bombardment that has killed at least 5,000, according to local officials.

Expand Close Gregoriev warms himself with a fire in the yard of his house in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 9, 2022, which was badly damaged in the war caused by Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gregoriev warms himself with a fire in the yard of his house in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 9, 2022, which was badly damaged in the war caused by Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Ukrainian authorities have urged civilians in the east to evacuate in the face of an imminent Russian offensive. They accused Russia of killing 52 people on Friday at the train station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk as they were preparing to evacuate.

Palm Sunday

Celebrating Palm Sunday Mass before crowds in St. Peter’s Square for the first time since the pandemic, Pope Francis has said that the “folly of war” leads people to commit “senseless acts of cruelty.”

Francis did not explicitly cite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Sunday, but the reference was clear. He has repeatedly denounced the war and the suffering brought to innocent people.

Expand Close Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attend a news briefing / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attend a news briefing

During his Palm Sunday homily, the pontiff said: “When we resort to violence ... we lose sight of why we are in the world and even end up committing senseless acts of cruelty. We see this in the folly of war, where Christ is crucified yet another time.”

Francis lamented “the unjust death” of husbands and sons, refugees fleeing bombs, young people deprived of a future and “soldiers sent to kill their brothers and sisters.”

4.5m have fled

The U.N. refugee agency says the number of people who have left Ukraine since the beginning of the war has reached 4.5 million.

A regular update Sunday of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees’ online portal on numbers of refugees fleeing Ukraine since Feb. 24 brought the total to some 4.504 million.

About 2.6 million of those fled at least initially to Poland and more than 686,000 to Romania. However, UNHCR notes that there are very few border controls within the European Union and it believes “a large number of people” have moved on from the first country they arrived in.

Russia boosts troop numbers

Britain’s Ministry of Defence says that Russia’s armed forces are seeking to respond to mounting losses by boosting troop numbers with personnel who had been discharged from military service since 2012.

In an intelligence update on Twitter, the ministry also said Sunday that the Russian military’s efforts to “generate more fighting power” also include trying to recruit from Trans-Dniester, a breakaway region in Moldova that borders Ukraine.

Russia maintains some 1,500 troops in the region, which is not internationally recognized.

War crimes

Firefighters continued searching Saturday for survivors or the dead in the debris of destroyed buildings in a northern Ukrainian town that was occupied for weeks by Russian forces.

Residents of Borodianka expect to find dozens of victims under the rubble of the several buildings destroyed during fighting between Russian forces and Ukrainian troops. The town is about 75 kilometres (47 miles) northwest of the capital of Kyiv and had more than 12,000 residents.

Russian troops occupied Borodianka while advancing towards Kyiv in an attempt to encircle it. They retreated during the last days of March following fierce fighting. The town is without electricity, natural gas or other services.

A 77-year-old resident, Maria Vaselenko, said her daughter and son-in-law’s bodies have been under rubble for 36 days because Russian soldiers would not allow residents to search for loved ones or their bodies. She said her two teenage grandchildren escaped to Poland but are now orphans.

“The Russians were shooting. And some people wanted to come and help, but they were shooting them,” she told The Associated Press. “They were putting explosives under dead people.”

Soccer club

A Ukrainian soccer club on Saturday opened a series of charity games on a government-backed “Global Tour for Peace” wearing the names of heavily bombarded cities on its jerseys.

The tour by the Shakhtar Donetsk club aims to raise money for Ukraine’s military in the war against Russia, and also help Ukrainian refugees displaced by the war.

Its first game Saturday was a 1-0 loss to Greek league leader Olympiakos.

Soccer clubs around Europe have been offering to play games against Ukrainian clubs and host youth players after soccer in the country was shut down when Russia invaded in February.

Shakhtar already was displaced from its home of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine in 2014.

Playing in the Athens area on Saturday, Shakhtar players replaced their names on the back of their jerseys with those of cities bombarded by Russian forces, including Mariupol.

Bucha

Civilians remaining in Bucha lined up Saturday for food donated by the local church in the battered Kyiv suburb where Ukrainian forces and journalists reported evidence of war crimes after Russian soldiers withdrew.

With other civilians fleeing in the wake of Russia’s invasion, most of the people remaining in Bucha were elderly, poor or unable to leave loved ones. Russian troops withdrew more than a week ago.

Volunteer Petro Denysyuk told The Associated Press that he and fellow church friends started providing food, with a wide array of basic foodstuffs and hot meals.

“We have gathered together with the youth from our church and prepared food for the needy,” Denysyuk said. “We prepared pilaf, boiled eggs, prepared meat, sausages, noodles.”

Ukrainian forces and journalists that went into Bucha saw bodies strewn in the streets, evidence of summary executions and the remains of people who could not have threatened soldiers. Russia has denied accusations of war crimes and accused Kyiv of staging them.