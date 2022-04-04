| 12.2°C Dublin

latest Putin accused of genocide: the horrific fate of trapped civilians (Warning: graphic images)

Ukrainian president accuses Russia of ‘genocide’

Tanya Nedashkivska reacts as she recounts how her husband Vasyl Ivanovych, who served in the navy, was killed by Russian soldiers, as she stands near their residential building. Photo: Reuters Expand
The bodies of a group of men, some with tied hands, in the Kyiv suburb. Photo: AP Expand
A body with hands bound by white cloth, who according to residents was shot by Russian soldiers, lies on the street in Bucha. Photo: Reuters Expand

Campbell MacDiarmid and Danielle Sheridan

They have been found lying face down in the street, hidden under sheets, wrapped in black plastic and tossed in mass graves.

Some bodies have been burned, others bear signs of torture. Gunshot wounds to the head and hands bound behind the back speak of deliberate executions.

