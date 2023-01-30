| 5.2°C Dublin

Push to send F-16 jets to Ukraine builds support within Pentagon

Conversations are said to be ‘in their early stages’, with particular support from the Baltic states, officials said

A Raftor F22 from the US Air Force F-16 fighter jets and a MIG 29 of the Polish Air Force take part in a Nato Air Force military drill in Lask, Poland in October. Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Expand

Jessica Abrahams

US military officials are urging the Pentagon to approve sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine to defend against Russian missile and drone attacks.

Kyiv hopes to secure western fighter jets after hearing last week it will be sent tanks.

