Push to send F-16 jets to Ukraine builds support within Pentagon

US military officials are urging the Pentagon to approve sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine to defend against Russian missile and drone attacks.

Kyiv hopes to secure western fighter jets after hearing last week it will be sent tanks.

While the debate over whether to send the aircraft will be even more contentious and may take weeks or months, support is growing.

“I don’t think we are opposed,” a senior defence department official said.

Ukraine has identified a list of experienced, English-speaking pilots who could be trained on the F-16 in as little as three months, according to Politico.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a key adviser to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, said the country was in “fast-track” talks with its allies about the possibility of getting warplanes and long-range weapons such as ballistic missiles.

Mr Podolyak said that while some of Ukraine’s partners maintain a “conservative” attitude to arms deliveries, “we must show them the real picture of this war... and how this will reduce security threats to the European continent”.

Earlier, Jon Finer, deputy White House national security adviser, said the US would be discussing the fighter jets “very carefully” with Kyiv and its allies. “We have not ruled in or out any specific systems,” he said.

Half a dozen western military officials and diplomats confirmed that an internal debate about supplying jets is under way, with particular support from the Baltic states.

Conversations are believed to be in the very early stages, however, and fears of escalation remain.

The F-16 is a mainstay in air forces worldwide and in service with the militaries of nine Nato countries, including Poland, the Netherlands and Belgium.

Last week, Ukraine secured US-made Abrams and German-made Leopard tanks following months of bickering on the issue among allies.

It made clear that modern planes would be its next priority. “The next big hurdle will now be the fighter jets,” said defence adviser Yuriy Sak.

“If we get them, the advantages on the battlefield will be just immense. It’s not just F-16s. Fourth-generation aircraft, this is what we want.”

Other options may include US F-15s, the German Tornado or Swedish Gripen. Ukraine’s air force has a fleet of ageing Soviet-era fighter jets, mainly used for intercept missions and to attack Russian positions.

Russia is using much more advanced fighters, including Su-30s and 35s.

The UK Ministry of Defence said Russia had “almost certainly” used the Su-57 Felon – its most advanced fifth-generation supersonic combat jet – though it was probably avoiding flying them directly over Ukrainian territory due to the reputational and intelligence risk of losing one.

Ukraine’s air force has managed to stop Russia from dominating the skies.

But with its supply of missiles dwindling, officials are concerned about how long it can keep it up.

Modern fighter jets could help, particularly in shooting down incoming missiles and drones.

Western military support has been vital for Kyiv and has rapidly evolved during the war.

Before the invasion, the idea of supplying lethal aid to Ukraine was highly controversial, but western supplies have since shattered taboo after taboo.