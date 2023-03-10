Push to protect Pope John Paul II’s good name under Polish law after abuse claims

Poland’s ruling nationalists wanted parliament to pass a resolution yesterday defending the name of Pope John Paul II after a new book said the late pontiff knowingly covered up clerical paedophilia scandals when he was archbishop of Krakow.

The allegations about the first Polish pope have provoked fierce debate in one of Europe’s most devoutly Roman Catholic nations.

While many people have said the allegations should lead to a reassessment of John Paul II’s legacy, many religious conservatives condemn what they see as a left-wing plot to discredit a figure who is at the core of the nation’s identity.

Politicians from the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party joined the uproar, including prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

“Today, I am defending our beloved pope, because like the vast majority of my compatriots I know that as a nation we owe John Paul II a great, great deal. Maybe we owe him everything,” Mr Morawiecki said in a tweeted recording.

In Poland, where 85pc of the population say they are Catholic, John Paul II, who was made a saint by Pope Francis in 2014, is also viewed as a leader who contributed to the fall of communism in the country in 1989.

PiS wants the parliament to adopt a resolution defending the good name of the pope, who was pontiff from 1978 until his death in 2005.

“We will not allow the image of a man whom the whole free world recognises as a pillar of victory over the Evil Empire to be destroyed,” the draft resolution reads, using a term coined by former US president Ronald Reagan to describe the Soviet Union.

The Vatican did not immediately reply to a request for comment about the allegations in the book, called Maxima Culpa: John Paul II knew and published this week.

In the book, author Ekke Overbeek goes back to the time when, as Karol Wojtyla, the future pope served as archbishop of Krakow between 1964 and 1978. ​

Ekke Overbeek, the author of the book 'Maxima Culpa John Paul II knew', talks during an interview, in Warsaw, Poland. Photo: Reuters/Kacper Pempel

Ekke Overbeek, the author of the book 'Maxima Culpa John Paul II knew', talks during an interview, in Warsaw, Poland. Photo: Reuters/Kacper Pempel

His book says John Paul II not only knew about child abuse in his archdiocese but helped to cover it up by transferring priests involved from one parish to another.

“What I found are very concrete cases of sex abuse of minors by Roman Catholic priests in the archdiocese of Krakow during a time when the future John Paul II was in charge of the archdiocese,” Overbeek said.

“He was aware of the problem from the beginning, and that sheds a completely different light on his pontificate.”