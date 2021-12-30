Psychological tests may make Josef Fritzl eligible for early release in 2024

Josef Fritzl was jailed for life in 2008 for keeping his daughter in a soundproof dungeon and raping her thousands of times. Photo: Getty

Austria’s most notorious criminal, Josef Fritzl, who imprisoned his daughter in a basement for 24 years and fathered several children with her, will soon undergo psychological tests to determine whether he is eligible for early release from prison.

Fritzl (86) was jailed for life in 2008 for keeping his daughter in a soundproof dungeon under their family home in Amstetten and raping her thousands of times.

His daughter and victim, Elisabeth, gave birth to seven of his children over the more than two decades in which she was held captive.

Fritzl’s crimes were only discovered when one of the children, Kerstin, slipped into a coma and was taken to hospital.

Medical staff found Fritzl’s story suspicious and alerted the police, who reopened the case file of Elisabeth, who had previously been reported missing.

Despite the life sentence, Fritzl could soon be eligible to apply for early release in 2024 if a psychological assessment deems that he is no longer a danger.

Fritzl has been in a unit for the criminally insane. This year, the Regional Court of Krems in Lower Austria, where he is imprisoned, made the decision that he should be moved to a regular prison, which would mean he could apply to be released.

The public prosecutor’s office appealed and blocked the decision and, as a result, the Vienna Higher Regional Court has been forced to step in and take over the case. The Higher Court has said Fritzl must now undergo a psychological assessment to determine his psychiatric and neurological condition, and thus whether he should be moved or remain in place.

If deemed “of sound mind”, he would be moved to a regular prison, and as a result he would be eligible to apply for early release as he would have served 15 years.

The psychological expert’s opinion was expected by the end of next month, said Ferdinand Schuster, vice president of the Krems Regional Court.

However, it is considered unlikely that Fritzl will pass the assessments required to be moved.

He is said to show signs of dementia and poor mental health. Even if he was deemed psychologically sound and therefore able to apply for early release, his appeal would then have to be granted by judges.

It is believed Fritzl planned his crimes for years. He applied for planning permission to construct his underground cellar complex – to use as a dungeon – in the late 1970s. When Elisabeth disappeared, he told friends and family that she had run away and joined a sect.

In Krems-Stein prison, one of Austria’s biggest, Fritzl is said to have been unpopular with other inmates and has spent most of his time in solitary confinement.

Elisabeth, now aged 55, lives under a new name in an unknown part of Austria with her children and has not had any contact with her father since he was jailed.

