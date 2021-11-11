PSG player Aminata Diallo arrested after team-mate beaten on legs with iron bar

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Aminata Diallo was arrested yesterday following a violent attack on two of her team-mates, the club said.

PSG said in a statement that Ms Diallo (26) was arrested by Versailles police following the attack that took place last Thursday evening.

No other names were given, but several reports said that Kheira Hamraoui, who is also a midfielder, was attacked following an evening out with Ms Diallo and another unnamed team-mate.

Broadcaster BFM TV reported that Ms Diallo was driving them back home when several people wearing masks attacked and pulled Ms Hamraoui from the vehicle.

She was hit several times with a metal bar and needed stitches to her hands and legs.

Ms Diallo started in midfield for PSG on Tuesday night in a 4-0 home win against Real Madrid in the group stage of the Champions League, while Ms Hamraoui was unable to play. Ms Hamraoui and Ms Diallo are also team-mates on France’s national team. Ms Hamraoui joined PSG in the offseason from Barcelona, while Ms Diallo has been at the Paris club for five years.

Ms Hamraoui previously played for PSG from 2012-16, the year Ms Diallo joined from Guingamp.

“Paris Saint-Germain condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed,” PSG said.

“Since Thursday evening the club has taken all necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its entire women’s team.”

PSG added that it will work closely with the Versailles police to clarify the facts.

“The club is paying close attention to the progress of the proceedings and will study what action to take,” PSG said.