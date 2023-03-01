| 5.4°C Dublin

Close

PSG boss held on ‘sex tapes’ torture charge

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. Photo: Marc Piasecki/Getty Expand

Close

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. Photo: Marc Piasecki/Getty

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. Photo: Marc Piasecki/Getty

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. Photo: Marc Piasecki/Getty

Vivian Song

The Qatari president of Paris Saint-Germain football club is under investigation in France over the alleged kidnapping and torture of a man who claimed to possess compromising documents and sex tapes of him.

Three Paris judges will investigate allegations that Nasser Al-Khelaifi oversaw the detention of Tayeb Benabderrahmane, a Franco-Algerian lobbyist, while he was staying in Qatar in January 2020.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2023]

Most Watched

Privacy