Protests in Poland over court's ruling on abortion

Police in Poland used pepper spray and arrested 15 people during protests against a ruling by the country's Supreme Court that could end virtually all forms of abortion in the country.

Despite soaring Covid-19 infection rates in Poland, hundreds of protesters gathered near the Warsaw home of Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Law and Justice, the country's governing party, and deputy prime minister.

Mr Kaczynski has steered his party and the government along increasingly socially conservative lines, and as a consequence has become the focus of attention for those furious with the court's ruling.

On Thursday, the court found a law permitting abortion in situations when there was severe damage to the foetus to be unconstitutional.

The ruling, which will almost certainly become law, means the vast majority of abortions carried out in Poland will now become illegal.

Currently, about 98pc of Polish abortions are due to foetal abnormality, but abortion will now only be allowed in the case of rape or incest.

The prospect of tighter restrictions could exacerbate bitter social divisions in Poland between conservative Catholics and the country's liberals.

Although more than 90pc of Poles still identify as Catholic, attempts to tighten the 1993 abortion law have always been met with fierce and widespread opposition, especially from Polish women.

In 2016, nationwide mass protests inflicted a rare defeat on the Law and Justice government, forcing it to withdraw an anti-abortion law. "Every year 40,000 women die worldwide from dangerous abortions," said Krystyna Kacpura, director of the Federation of Women and Family Planning.

"Is Poland, a democratic state in the middle of Europe, going to add to these infamous statistics?"

She added: "It is a disgrace to the Polish state, and it is cruelty to women. In my wildest dreams, I never thought something like this would happen 30 years after the abortion law was liberalised."

Critics of the court's ruling also voiced their suspicions that Law and Justice, having failed to get a bill through parliament, decided to use the Supreme Court as an alternative means of enacting ­legislation.

Opponents of the government have accused it of undermining the independence of the courts through a controversial overhaul of the legal system that some claim threatens the rule of law in Poland.

Further protests against the court's ruling, however, could be stymied by new anti-­virus restrictions, which limit gatherings to a maximum of five people. Opponents of the ruling will also have to contend with the steadfast support for tighter abortion laws among the country's establishment. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Telegraph.co.uk