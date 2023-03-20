| 11.7°C Dublin

Protests erupt after French government narrowly survives no-confidence vote on retirement age

Riot police face demonstrators in Paris. Photo: Reuters/Yves Herman Expand

Close

Elizabeth Pineau and Layli Foroudi

The government of French President Emmanuel Macron narrowly survived a no-confidence motion today after bypassing the lower house to push through a deeply unpopular change to the pension system.

The outcome will be a relief to Mr Macron as a successful no-confidence vote would have sunk his government and killed the legislation, which is set to raise the retirement age by two years to 64.

