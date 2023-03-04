| 3.6°C Dublin

Protests continue following Greek train crash, as families give DNA samples to identify the dead

University students protesting the rail crash in Athens on Friday, March 3, 2023. Photo: AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris Expand

University students protesting the rail crash in Athens on Friday, March 3, 2023. Photo: AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris

Karolina Tagaris

Greek railway workers extended their strike to a second day yesterday , and more protest rallies are planned, amid anger over a devastating train crash that killed at least 57, among them many university students.

Carriages were thrown off the tracks, crushed and engulfed in flames when a high-speed passenger train with more than 350 people on board collided head-on with a freight train late on Tuesday.

