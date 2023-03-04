Protests continue following Greek train crash, as families give DNA samples to identify the dead

Greek railway workers extended their strike to a second day yesterday , and more protest rallies are planned, amid anger over a devastating train crash that killed at least 57, among them many university students.

Carriages were thrown off the tracks, crushed and engulfed in flames when a high-speed passenger train with more than 350 people on board collided head-on with a freight train late on Tuesday.

“The federation has been sounding alarm bells for so many years, but it has never been taken seriously,” the main rail workers union said, demanding a meeting with the new transport minister, who was appointed after the crash with a mandate to ensure such a tragedy can never happen again.

Read More

The union has said it wants a clear timetable for the implementation of safety protocols. Questions around the crash – which happened as the two trains were on the same track – include faulty signalling and maintenance issues.

Amid shock and sorrow in a country where three days of national mourning have been declared, families and friends say they want answers over how such a crash could have happened.

On Thursday, outside the hospital in Larissa where many of the victims were brought, a woman called Katerina, whose brother was missing, screamed: “Murderers! Murderers! I will leave tomorrow with a coffin!”

Katerina, whose anger was directed at the government and the rail company, has, like other relatives looking for loved ones, given a DNA sample to try and identify her brother.

A woman whose husband and five-year-old son were on the train told Greek TV: “All those people who are there, they’re useless, useless. Some MPs are coming out and offering condolences, so what? Will it bring our children back?”

Asked if she gave DNA for identification, she said, on footage broadcast by Mega TV: “To identify what, ashes?”

Meanwhile, recovery teams spent a third day scouring the wreckage, with rescue staff using cranes to lift some of the carriages that were thrown off the tracks.

The force of the head-on collision and a resulting fire have complicated the task of determining the death toll. It is unclear if more victims are still missing, or how many.

Officials are matching parts of dismembered and burned bodies with tissue samples to establish the number. The remains are being returned to families in closed caskets, following the identification of victims through next-of-kin DNA samples.

Relatives of passengers still listed as unaccounted-for continued to wait for news in Larissa yesterday. Among them was Mirella Ruci, whose 22-year-old son, Denis, remained missing.

“My son is not on any official list so far and I have no information. I am pleading with anyone who may have seen him, in rail car 5, seat 22, to contact me if they may have seen him,” Ruci, who struggled to stop her voice from cracking, told reporters.

Read More

Health Ministry officials have said all victim identifications will be carried out by cross-matching DNA samples from relatives, due to the condition of so many of the bodies.

Police and civilian forensics specialists set up teams to run the complex, round-the-clock identification process, which involves two stages: Matching body parts to each individual victim and then establishing identities using DNA samples from relatives of missing passengers.