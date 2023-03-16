| 9.3°C Dublin

Protests as French government pushes through unpopular pension reforms

File photo of French president Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Yves Herman/Reuters

Close

File photo of French president Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Yves Herman/Reuters

File photo of French president Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Yves Herman/Reuters

File photo of French president Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Yves Herman/Reuters

Antony Paone

Police fired tear gas at protesters on the Place de la Concorde in Paris, where some 7,000 people demonstrated against the government's pension changes in a spontaneous and unplanned rally.

The demonstration was across the river Seine from parliament, where Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne earlier on Thursday announced her government would push through the reform using a special constitution clause, as her minority government could not get the necessary backing from the opposition conservative Les Republicains party.

