| 1.5°C Dublin

Close

Protests and violence resume in France over pension reform as talks with unions collapse

Demonstrators have taken to streets nationwide after President Emmanuel Macron said the pension age would rise to 64

Riot police in front of a destroyed Credit Agricole bank in Paris yesterday. Photo: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters Expand

Close

Riot police in front of a destroyed Credit Agricole bank in Paris yesterday. Photo: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Riot police in front of a destroyed Credit Agricole bank in Paris yesterday. Photo: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Riot police in front of a destroyed Credit Agricole bank in Paris yesterday. Photo: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

John Leicester

Police fired clouds of tear gas against unruly protesters in Paris and other French cities yesterday as hundreds of thousands of people returned to streets across the country to vent anger against President Emmanuel Macron’s contested pension reforms.

Mr Macron’s drive to raise the national retirement age from 62 to 64 has ignited a months-long firestorm of opposition.

Related topics

More On France

Most Watched

Privacy