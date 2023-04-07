Protests and violence resume in France over pension reform as talks with unions collapse

Police fired clouds of tear gas against unruly protesters in Paris and other French cities yesterday as hundreds of thousands of people returned to streets across the country to vent anger against President Emmanuel Macron’s contested pension reforms.

Mr Macron’s drive to raise the national retirement age from 62 to 64 has ignited a months-long firestorm of opposition.

Talks between trade union leaders and French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne quickly collapsed on Wednesday without a breakthrough, setting the stage for the fresh demonstrations that were largely peaceful but also punctured by violence.

Trade unions vowed to keep up their resistance and called for another round of protests in a week. But labour strikes that have caused significant disruptions since January lost some of their bite, with fewer workers taking part.

The Paris Metro ran almost normally yesterday, in contrast with previous days of action. Less than 8pc of teachers were on strike, according to the Education Ministry.

However, strikers again closed the Eiffel Tower, and the unions still managed to mobilise large crowds for protests across the country. The Interior Ministry said 570,000 people took part; unions said it was closer to two million.

There were chaotic scenes at the Paris demonstration that wound through the capital’s streets. Demonstrators also targeted banks, ripping down a protective wooden screen erected around one branch and smashing the windows.

Police fired repeated volleys of tear gas and charged after protesters who set fires.

The CGT union estimated that 400,000 people joined the Paris protest, down from 450,000 the week before. The police estimate was far lower: 57,000.

Officers detained at least 31 people in the capital. The Paris police force also reported dozens of injuries in its ranks, including 13 officers who were treated in hospitals.

In Paris, rat catchers hurled rodent corpses at City Hall on Wednesday.

Natacha Pommet, of the public services division of the CGT union, said the rat catchers wanted “to show the hard reality of their mission”.

But experts say protest violence, with scores of demonstrators and police hurt in 11 rounds of nationwide demonstrations since January, has turned off less activist parts of the population.

The months-long protest movement, though, has failed to get President Macron to change course.