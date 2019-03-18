Protesters target home of Serbian president

Thousands of anti-government protesters rallied outside Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's home to demand greater media freedom and free and fair elections, a day after they broke into the state television building.

Riot police used pepper spray against a small group of the protesters after they tried to bring a truck with loudspeakers closer to the residence.

The protesters, who have staged similar protests every weekend for more than three months, blew whistles and shouted "resign!" as Mr Vucic gave a news conference inside the building.

"We shall continue the blockade of the presidency and we will not leave until our demands are met or unless we get firm guarantees that our demands will be met," said Borko Stefanovic, an opposition activist.

The protests have spread to other cities and towns, though numbers outside Belgrade have remained small.

On Saturday, the protesters briefly occupied state TV, angered by what they say is scant coverage of their demonstrations by state media.

