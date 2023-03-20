| 11.9°C Dublin

Protesters target French opposition offices in pensions row as Macron faces key vote

The vandalised office of Eric Ciotti in Nice. Photo: Eric Gaillard/Reuters Expand

The vandalised office of Eric Ciotti in Nice. Photo: Eric Gaillard/Reuters

Vivian Song

Anti-Macron protesters smashed the offices of the leader of France’s conservatives to intimidate his party into blocking controversial pension reforms and possibly bring down the government in a crunch vote today.

Demonstrators targeted Eric Ciotti, head of the Republican party, to force him to join other opposition groups in voting to oust Emmanuel Macron’s government in a no-confidence vote.

