Protesters seek release from jail for opponents to Lukashenko

Police opened fire with water cannons as tens of thousands of people marched through the centre of the Belarusian capital Minsk yesterday to demand that authorities free political prisoners.

The march is the latest in a series of rallies in Belarus since an August 9 election in which president Alexander Lukashenko claimed a landslide victory. His opponents say it was rigged to hand him a sixth term in power.

More than 100,000 people rallied in Minsk, the opposition news channel Nexta said on the messaging app Telegram. Official estimates are usually lower.

The crowd, waving white flags with a red stripe, which have become the symbol of the Belarusian opposition, marched to the beat of drums towards detention centres, pictures and videos posted on social media showed.

"Let them out," the crowd chanted by the walls of Okrestina detention centre, where some protesters and Lukashenko's opponents are believed to be held.

Lukashenko is struggling to contain nearly two months of street protests that pose the biggest challenge to his 26-year rule. More than 13,000 people have been arrested and some later freed, while major opposition figures have been jailed or exiled.

His main challenger, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, got only 10pc of the vote in the election. She and her supporters refused to recognise the results as valid, saying the outcome of the vote was manipulated.

In the first days after the vote, Belarusian authorities cracked down brutally on the protesters, with police detaining thousands and injuring scores with truncheons, rubber bullets and stun grenades.

Yesterday, police used water cannon mounted on armoured police vehicles to disperse protesters and detained scores of protesters.

Armed policemen in black helmets holding batons cordoned off streets in central Minsk, while some metro stations temporarily closed their doors for commuters.

The authorities temporarily ordered slower internet speed, which was restored late last night. Users of the broadcast feature on Telegram - the main means of communication and distribution of photos and videos from the protests - asked residents of Minsk to unlock their wifi networks when protesters were marching nearby.

Rallies against Lukashenko also took place in other cities in Belarus yesterday.

The political crisis in the country has caused broad repercussions for Minsk and its ally Moscow. The European Union and the United States has imposed sanctions on senior Belarusian officials, but spared Lukashenko.

The crisis has also raised the possibility of more sanctions against Moscow if it helps Lukashenko. The rouble has already dropped steeply.

