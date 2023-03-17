| 10.5°C Dublin

People attend a demonstration on Place de la Concorde in Paris. Photo: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

People attend a demonstration on Place de la Concorde in Paris. Photo: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Noemie Olive and Ingrid Melander

Riot police clashed with protesters on Friday evening in Paris as a new demonstration took place against the French government's plans to raise the country's retirement age.

Reuters TV broadcast images of tear gas being used by police to deal with crowd disorder as protesters gathered in Paris' Place de la Concorde, near the Assemblee Nationale parliament building.

