Protesters arrested as Lukashenko prepares to meet Putin in Russia

Belarusian authorities have arrested scores of demonstrators as they attempt to end more than a month of protests against the country's president.

Vladimir Lukashenko is set to visit Russia in his bid to shore up his dictatorship after 26 years in office.

Mr Lukashenko has worked to cement ties with his main ally and sponsor and will travel on Monday for head to head talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

At least nine protesters were held yesterday outside a court in the Belarus capital Minsk as they rallied in solidarity with industrial workers defending their right to launch a strike.

Police detained more protesters in Vitebsk, Gomel and Baranovichi, said the Viasna human rights centre in Minsk.

"The threats and detentions come before the protests set for the weekend," said the head of the centre, Ales Bialitski "Lukashenko would very much like to show the Kremlin that the protests are abating and he controls the situation, but so far repressions have had the opposite effect."

Protests have attracted the biggest crowds on Sundays, with to 200,000 people flooding the streets of Minsk, with another planned for tomorrow.

After a brutal crackdown on peaceful demonstrators in the initial days after the election they claim was rigged to give Mr Lukashenko a 90pc majority, Belarusian authorities have sought to end the dissent by targeting top activists.

Prosecutors have launched a criminal probe against top members of the Coordination Council created by the opposition to push for a new election, accusing them of undermining national security.

All of the council's senior members, except for Nobel Prize-winning writer Svetlana Alexievich, have been either jailed or forcibly expelled from the country.

Unidentified people attempted on Wednesday to enter Ms Alexievich's apartment in Minsk, and diplomats from several European Union nations gathered there to prevent her detention and again on Thursday evening.

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics tweeted yesterday he had a call with Ms Alexievich and "expressed Latvia's full support to the Belarusian society in the strive for political rights and freedoms".

A leading member of the opposition council, Maria Kolesnikova, remained in jail after resisting her forcible expulsion from the country on Tuesday. She alleges officers of the nation's state security agency abducted her and threatened to kill her.

Irish Independent