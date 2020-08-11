Protester killed in riots following Belarus election

Protest: A Belarusian law enforcement officer approaches women sitting on the pavement during a rally of opposition supporters following the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus. Photo: Vasily Fedosenko/Reuters

The Belarus Interior Ministry says one protester has died in clashes with police in the capital as thousands protested for a second straight night after official results from weekend elections gave an overwhelming victory to authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, extending his 26-year rule until 2025.

Mr Lukashenko responded with a crackdown on demonstrations, deriding the opposition as "sheep" manipulated by foreign masters.

Dozens were injured and thousands detained hours after Sunday's vote, when police broke up mostly young protesters with tear gas, water cannons and stun grenades and beat them with truncheons. Rights activists said one person died after being run over by a police truck, which the authorities denied.

Election officials said Mr Lukashenko won a sixth term in office with 80pc of the vote, while opposition challenger Svetlana Tikhanouskaya got 10pc. She dismissed the official results as a sham and submitted a formal request for a recount to the Central Election Commission.

Yesterday evening, scattered groups of opposition supporters began gathering in central Minsk, chanting "Freedom!" and "Long live Belarus!" Heavy police contingents deployed to block central squares and roads.

Later, about 1,000 protesters gathered near a big shopping mall in central Minsk, and police used stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse them.

The Viasna rights group said protesters also gathered in several other cities including Brest, Mogilev and Vitebsk, where detentions also took place.

The police crackdown drew criticism from European capitals and is likely to complicate Mr Lukashenko's efforts to mend ties with the West amid tensions with his main ally and sponsor, Russia.

But the president, whose iron-fisted rule since 1994 has fuelled growing discontent in the ex-Soviet nation of 9.5 million, warned that he would not hesitate to use force again to disperse the opposition demonstrations.

He argued that the protesters met a due response overnight after injuring 25 police officers and attempting to take control of official buildings in several Belarusian cities, adding: "We will not allow them to tear the country apart."

The 65-year-old former state farm director said the opposition was being directed from Poland and the Czech Republic, adding that some groups in Ukraine and Russia could also have been behind the protests.

"They are directing the (opposition) headquarters where those sheep don't understand what they want from them," he said.

Ms Tsikhanouskaya, a 37-year-old former English teacher without any prior political experience, entered the race after her husband, an opposition blogger who had hoped to run for president, was arrested in May.

She has managed to unite fractured opposition groups and draw tens of thousands to her campaign rallies - the largest opposition demonstrations since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.

Irish Independent