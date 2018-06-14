Protest for jailed reporters

Standing like giant stickers from a collector's album, the posters bore the faces of several journalists imprisoned in Russia, peering out from behind bars, under a banner reading 'During the World Cup, repression continues'.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF), which organised the protest, says seven journalists are in prison in Russia because of their work and 34 have been killed since President Vladimir Putin first came to power in 2000.

"The cameras are going to be focused on the pitch, on the corridors leading to the changing rooms, but what we want to do is focus them the other way, on Russia the country," RSF's Christophe Deloire told Reuters.