Prosecutors seek to extend detention of Andrew Tate in Romania rape and human trafficking investigation

Pizza boxes in video posted by former kickboxer and Big Brother contestant during spat with environmentalist Greta Thunberg may have alerted police to his whereabouts

Luiza Ilie and Octav Ganea

Prosecutors have asked a Romanian court to extend the detention of controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate by 30 days as part of a human-trafficking and rape investigation.

The former kickboxer was initially held for 24 hours alongside his brother Tristan and two other suspects while his house was raided in the capital Bucharest on Thursday as part of an investigation into rape, human trafficking and organised crime.

