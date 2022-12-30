Prosecutors have asked a Romanian court to extend the detention of controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate by 30 days as part of a human-trafficking and rape investigation.

The former kickboxer was initially held for 24 hours alongside his brother Tristan and two other suspects while his house was raided in the capital Bucharest on Thursday as part of an investigation into rape, human trafficking and organised crime.

“Anti-organised crime prosecutors have notified the rights and liberties judge with the Bucharest Court with a proposal to remand the four suspects for 30 days,” the prosecutors said on Friday.

A lawyer for the brothers confirmed their detention.

Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) issued a statement, but did not name the Tates, saying two British citizens and two Romanians were suspected of being part of a criminal group focused on human trafficking.

According to the directorate, six injured people have been identified in relation to the investigation, one of whom is said to have been violently sexually assaulted in March.

Some of the suspects allegedly used the “loverboy” method of trafficking, which involves a man luring a victim into a relationship in order to sexually exploit them later, DIICOT said.

The victims were transported and housed in buildings in Ilfov county, which surrounds Bucharest, where they were coerced into making pornographic content, it is alleged.

DIICOT released a video of the raid showing guns, knives and money on display in one room.

Prosecutors said on Thursday they had detained divisive internet personality and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group.

Tate, banned from many social media platforms for misogynistic comments and hate speech, and his brother Tristan will be detained for 24 hours alongside two Romanian suspects, prosecutors from the anti-organised-crime unit said in a statement after raiding their properties in Bucharest.

A tweet subsequently appeared on the influencer’s Twitter page this morning saying: “The Matrix sent their agents", a reference to Tate’s repeated claims that liberal forces control the media and society to keep men docile.

The Tate brothers have been under criminal investigation since April.

They declined to comment but their lawyer confirmed they had been detained.

Read More

"The four suspects ... appear to have created an organised crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialised websites for a cost," prosecutors said.

"They would have gained important sums of money."

Prosecutors said they had found six women who had been sexually exploited by the suspects.

Tate has said women are partially responsible for being raped and that they belong to men.

An old video of Tate speaking with right-wing US Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson has been shared in the aftermath of the arrests giving the false impression that Tate has since been released. However, it was recorded after a previous arrest, which Tate claimed was the result of ‘swatting’ by critics.

Swatting is when police are called to someone’s address over false claims they are engaged in criminal activity.

Earlier this week, the British national was mocked by climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter after he Tweeted at her that he owned 33 cars with "enormous emissions." Tate’s humiliating Twitter spat with climate activist Thunberg appeared to have led to his arrest by Romanian authorities investigating rape and human trafficking.

Tate, a former kickboxer who gained infamy for his misogynist views, was arrested by Romanian police in tactical gear after they descended on a villa where he was staying with his brother Tristan on Thursday.

It is speculated that the arrest may have never happened if he had not posted a clapback video to mock Ms Thunberg on Twitter.

Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, which had been waiting for nine months for the Tate brothers to return to Romania, mobilised forces and descended upon their villa after learning they were in the country through their social media posts, sources close to the investigation told Romanian outlet Gândul.

“Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country so they reportedly used his social media posts,” tweeted civil rights attorney Alejandra Caraballo, sharing a screenshot of Mr Tate’s video from the day before.

“His ridiculous video yesterday featured a pizza from a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry’s Pizza, confirming he was in the country.”

It began after Mr Tate attempted to mock Mr Thunberg and tagged the climate activist in a Twitter post, asking for her email address so he could “send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions”.

The following day, the climate activist responded with a tweet of her own, replying, “Yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldi***energy@getalife.com.”

The exchange quickly went viral, with Ms Thunberg’s post garnering millions of likes, and inspired a number of trending topics.

Mr Tate hit back by sharing a response video, telling Ms Thunberg, a Nobel Prize nominee and TIME person of the year, to “get a life”.

In the video, Mr Tate smoked a cigar in a robe and a person off-camera gave him a stack of pizza boxes from the Romanian pizza chain, Jerry’s Pizza. He tried to joke about refusing to recycle the boxes to taunt Ms Thunberg.

Commenting on the latest developments in the saga, Ms Thunberg wrote on Twitter: “This is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

The Tate brothers have been under criminal investigation since April. They were detained alongside two Romanian suspects.

“The four suspects ... appear to have created an organised crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialised websites for a cost,” prosecutors said.

The former kickboxer gained a large following of men online, and has been banned from various social media sites, for his aggressive and often misogynistic views, including that women should “shut the f*** up, have kids, sit at home, be quiet and make coffee”.

His account on Twitter was reinstated alongside Donald Trump’s and Kanye West’s following Elon Musk’s takeover.

In 2016, he was booted out of the reality TV show Big Brother, after a video emerged of him hitting a woman with a belt, and a second clip showed him telling the woman to count the bruises he had left on her body.