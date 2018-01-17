Prosecution demands life for inventor over murder

Madsen is suspected of killing Wall by either "cutting of the throat or strangulation". He has also been charged with "dismemberment" and "sexual relations other than intercourse of a particularly dangerous nature".

"This is a very unusual and extremely brutal case which has had tragic consequences for Kim Wall and her relatives," Jakob Buch-Jepsen, the special prosecutor leading the case, said yesterday.

Madsen (47) has admitted to dismembering the body of the 30-year-old journalist after she died on board his home-built submarine on the evening of August 10, 2017 but maintains she died in an accident. Her torso, with its head, arms and legs sawn off, was found at the end of August washed on a beach on Amager, an island in Copenhagen. There were 15 stab wounds to her body.