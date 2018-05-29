Prominent Russian journalist shot and killed in Ukrainian capital

Arkady Babchenko died on the way to hospital after his wife found him bleeding at the apartment on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old served in the Russian army during the first separatist war in Chechnya during the 1990s and later became a journalist. He worked as a military correspondent for several Russian media outlets.

Mr Babchenko had been scathingly critical of the Kremlin in recent years. He left Russia in February 2017, saying he was receiving threats and concerned he might be jailed.