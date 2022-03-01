Professor Ben Tonra resigns position at UCD over college’s Ukraine stance

A leading Irish academic has resigned from a position at UCD over its stance on Ukraine.

UCD politics professor Ben Tonra said he is resigning his role with UCD’s College of Social Sciences and Law as its vice principal for internationalization and global engagement.

He took the step in the wake of a college statement that did not condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine and also cited the role of the Confucius Institute on campus.

The institute is funded by the Chinese government, causing disquiet among some staff at the university since it was established in 2006.

China has been criticised for not condemning Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Writing on Twitter, Prof Tonra said: “With immediate effect I am resigning my role as the UCD College of Social Sciences and Law’s Vice Principal for Internationalization and Global Engagement at UCD Dublin.

"Based on the statements and response of the University’s leadership to the invasion of Ukraine and the role of the Confucius Institute on campus, it is clear to me that I do not share the values underpinning UCD’s global engagement strategy.

“I will continue my teaching and research as Full Professor of International Relations at the UCD School of Politics and International Relations and the UCD College of Social Sciences and Law where I am privileged and proud to serve.”

In a statement on Russia’s war on Ukraine on Monday, UCD said: “University College Dublin joins the Irish Government and wider society in its concern with the situation in Ukraine, and in particular with the violation of international law and the unnecessary and tragic human suffering and loss of life.”

We are offering support to students, staff, faculty and collaborators affected by the crisis and urge any affected member of our community to stay in touch.”

On Twitter, Prof Tonra responded, quoting from UCD’s statement: “‘The situation in Ukraine’.

“I am deeply, profoundly ashamed.

“From ‘Ireland’s Global University’.”

Prof Tonra’s move comes as companies, governments and institutions around the world cut links with Russia.

UCD has been contacted for comment.