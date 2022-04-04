Probe under way after man allegedly got 90 doses of Covid jab and sold on fake certs to virus deniers

Man (60) allegedly forged vaccination cards with real vaccine batch numbers and sold them on. File Photo.

A 60-year-old man allegedly had himself vaccinated against Covid-19 dozens of times in Germany in order to sell forged vaccination cards with real vaccine batch numbers to people not wanting to get vaccinated themselves.

The man from the eastern Germany city of Magdeburg, whose name was not released in line with German privacy rules, is said to have received up to 90 shots against Covid at various vaccination centres in the eastern state of Saxony for months until police caught him earlier this month.

The suspect was not detained but is under investigation for unauthorised issuance of vaccination cards and document forgery.

He was caught at a vaccination centre in Eilenburg in Saxony when he showed up for a jab for the second day in a row.

Police confiscated several blank vaccination cards from him and initiated criminal proceedings.

It was not clear what kind of impact the approximately 90 shots of vaccines, which were from different brands, had on the man’s health.

German police have conducted many raids in connection with forgery of vaccination passports in recent months.

Many Covid deniers have refused to get vaccinated in Germany, but at the same time want to have the coveted vaccine passports that make access to public life and many venues, such as restaurants and cinemas, or workplaces much easier.

Germany has experienced high infection numbers for weeks, yet many measures to rein in the pandemic ended last Friday.

Wearing masks is no longer compulsory in grocery stores and most theatres but it is still mandatory on public transportation.

In most schools across the country, students also no longer have to wear masks.

Germany’s disease control agency yesterday reported 74,053 new Covid infections. Less than a week ago, the Robert Koch Institute registered 111,224 daily infections.

However, usually the number of reported infections is lower on weekends.

Overall, Germany has registered 130,029 Covid deaths.